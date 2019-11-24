Where you can go in Singapore to make your own jewellery and bags

PHOTO: Instagram/naiise
Valerie Wong
Her World Online

Naiise is more than just a honeypot of Singaporean souvenirs, quirky stationery, and handmade accessories.

The homegrown label now offers fun and engaging workshops for individuals who love art and craft.

These are the workshops to check out in November and December.

RESIN JEWELLERY WORKSHOP

View this post on Instagram

Come on down and join Dawn Kwan in making these gorgeous resin jewellery in her workshop this coming Sunday! You’ll learn the basics of embedding flowers or, in fact, any small item that you’d like to bring to preserve them in your own jewellery. There’s just something about items that are handcrafted that make them extra special! 😍 Have a terrific Tuesday! ❤️ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Tap on the photo for more or go over to our website (link in bio) for the details! ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ Take home items include: ◾️1x pair of earrings ◾️1x gold plated necklace The Naiise GSS sale is currently running until 28 July which includes: ◾️Special weekly deals in-stores and our online store for you to make great savings ◾️In-store Experiences such as ‘Nail Wrap Giveaway’ at Naiise Iconic on the 27 & 28 July ◾️GSS Raffle for you to stand to win attractive prizes worth over $1300 FREE SHIPPING islandwide for orders over S$60 on our website! 🚚

A post shared by Naiise (@naiise) on

Resin jewellery have been all the rage when it comes to statement accessories.

Instead of buying them off the rack, learn how to preserve and embed pressed flowers in resin to create your unique earrings.

Despite it being a Batik-themed workshop, participants are encouraged to bring small items to the workshop that they wish to preserve, including things like charms, stones or even teeth.

This workshop will be conducted by Dawn Kwan, a renowned local painter, jeweler and sculptor who has held 8 major solo art exhibitions.

Price: $149

Details: 16th Nov 2019, 12pm, Naiise Iconic @ Changi Jewel

INTRODUCTION TO FLORAL EMBROIDERY

Embroidery can appear like a very daunting craft technique but that’s where introductory workshops like these come in handy.

Open to those with no prior experience, participants will learn how to apply different embroidery techniques on clothes, bags and shoes.

Get inspired the next time you want to personalise something you already own!

This workshop will be conducted by Naked.works, a hand embroidery label founded by artist Zoey Wong.

Price: $80

Details: 17th Nov 2019, 3.30pm, Naiise Iconic @ Changi Jewel

COMTEMPORARY POLYMER CLAY EARRING WORKSHOP

Ever wondered how polymer clay accessories are made?

Well, this workshop will be touching on the technicalities of working with polymer clay, from creating shapes to surface design techniques.

Focusing specifically on batik design, you’d be strutting out of class with your own pair of earrings.

This workshop will be conducted by Vinreh - a company which specialises in handcrafted jewellery and accessories workshops.

Price: $108

Details: 23rd Nov 2019, 3.30pm, Naiise Iconic @ Changi Jewel

DUAL-TONE LIPSTICK WORKSHOP

Forget about off the rack lipsticks. Create your very own dual-tone lipstick that flatters your skintone.

This unique concept is a great gift idea for your makeup obsessed friend.

This workshop will be conducted by Mia Yeh, a Singaporean make-up artist who also holds “jelly” lipstick workshops.

Price $50

Details: 23rd Nov 2019, 3.30pm, Wisma Atria

BUCKET BAG WORKSHOP

Perhaps the best part about making your very own bucket bag is that you would know how to repair it in the future.

Working with 100 per cent full grain leather, this workshop will focus on single needle stitching and is suitable for first-time leather crafters.

This workshop will be conducted by craftsmen Kamarul and Andre from The Leather Society, a bespoke leather goods label.

Price: $189

Details: 8th Dec 2019, 12pm, Naiise Iconic @ Changi Jewel

This article was first published in Her World Online.

More about
Lifestyle fashion Jewellery/Gemstones bags

TRENDING

Gossip mill: Nicholas Tse and Eason Chan &#039;chased away&#039; by shop owner - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Nicholas Tse and Eason Chan 'chased away' by shop owner - and other entertainment news this week
Remember her? Stephen Chow&#039;s CJ7 co-star is all grown up
Remember her? Stephen Chow's CJ7 co-star is all grown up
Malaysian hanged in Singapore for drug trafficking
Malaysian hanged in Singapore for drug trafficking
10 signs your husband is cheating, according to a former mistress
10 signs your husband is cheating, according to a former mistress
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
Hong Kong man, 43, arrested over photos of elite &#039;Flying Tigers&#039; police squad in action near PolyU clash
Hong Kong man, 43, arrested over photos of elite 'Flying Tigers' police squad in action near PolyU clash
Student shot by Hong Kong police urges voter turnout at Sunday elections
Student shot by Hong Kong police urges voter turnout at Sunday elections
Owner of salon behind $4,799 package defends incident, customer&#039;s daughter explains Facebook post
Owner of salon behind $4,799 package defends incident, customer's daughter explains Facebook post
Malaysian influencer disappointed with Malay men after kopitiam first dates
Malaysian influencer disappointed with Malay men after kopitiam first dates
Waitresses in Bangkok fined for serving customers in &#039;naked&#039; apron uniforms
Waitresses in Bangkok fined for serving customers in 'naked' apron uniforms
Diners scolded by Bedok drink stall assistant for not ordering from him, NEA looking into alleged touting
Diners scolded by Bedok drink stall assistant for not ordering from him, NEA looking into alleged touting
Bruce Lee&#039;s disgust for fake martial arts &#039;cowards&#039; revealed in rare phone call recording
Bruce Lee's disgust for fake martial arts 'cowards' revealed in rare phone call recording

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Affordable destinations in Europe for the average Singaporean and where to avoid if you&#039;re a cheapo
Affordable destinations in Europe for the average Singaporean and where to avoid if you're a cheapo
This feisty Singapore &#039;infurrencer&#039; will hop right from your Instagram feed into your heart
This feisty Singapore 'infurrencer' will hop right from your Instagram feed into your heart
Get Frozen at Changi airport, explore Christmas villages and other free things to do in Singapore this weekend
Free things to do in Singapore this weekend
Get your hair done and eat at this hidden cafe within a salon at Orchard Road
Get your hair done and eat at this hidden cafe within a salon at Orchard Road

Home Works

House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Simplicity draws first week&#039;s winners of Total Defence logo competition
Simplicity draws first week's winners of Total Defence logo competition
Chinese woman throws kitten, stomps on its head after pet shop denies refund request
Chinese woman throws kitten, stomps on its head after pet shop denies refund request
Chinese doctors save elderly man&#039;s life by sucking out his urine on long-haul flight
Chinese doctors save elderly man's life by sucking out his urine on long-haul flight
Chinese mum bawls on train station staff&#039;s shoulder because she couldn&#039;t cry at home
Chinese mum bawls on train station staff's shoulder because she couldn't cry at home

SERVICES