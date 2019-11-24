Where you can go in Singapore to make your own jewellery and bags

Naiise is more than just a honeypot of Singaporean souvenirs, quirky stationery, and handmade accessories.

The homegrown label now offers fun and engaging workshops for individuals who love art and craft.

These are the workshops to check out in November and December.

Open to those with no prior experience, participants will learn how to apply different embroidery techniques on clothes, bags and shoes. Get inspired the next time you want to personalise something you already own! This workshop will be conducted by Naked.works, a hand embroidery label founded by artist Zoey Wong. Price: $80 Details: 17th Nov 2019, 3.30pm, Naiise Iconic @ Changi Jewel COMTEMPORARY POLYMER CLAY EARRING WORKSHOP View this post on Instagram Remember to bloom where you are planted! 🌿| Floral workshop | A post shared by vinreh (@vinreh) on Nov 11, 2019 at 10:30pm PST

Ever wondered how polymer clay accessories are made? Well, this workshop will be touching on the technicalities of working with polymer clay, from creating shapes to surface design techniques. Focusing specifically on batik design, you’d be strutting out of class with your own pair of earrings. This workshop will be conducted by Vinreh - a company which specialises in handcrafted jewellery and accessories workshops. Price: $108 Details: 23rd Nov 2019, 3.30pm, Naiise Iconic @ Changi Jewel DUAL-TONE LIPSTICK WORKSHOP View this post on Instagram 果凍口紅自製#Jellylipstick #handcrafted #classes #Singapore #Taiwan #mytimeworks #ecofriendly #diy #customize #women #fashion #havefun #girls #gift #handmade A post shared by Mia Yeh (@miayehjung) on Jul 19, 2018 at 9:59am PDT