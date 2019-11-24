Where you can go in Singapore to make your own jewellery and bags

PHOTO: Instagram/naiise
Naiise is more than just a honeypot of Singaporean souvenirs, quirky stationery, and handmade accessories.
The homegrown label now offers fun and engaging workshops for individuals who love art and craft.
These are the workshops to check out in November and December.
RESIN JEWELLERY WORKSHOP
Come on down and join Dawn Kwan in making these gorgeous resin jewellery in her workshop this coming Sunday! You'll learn the basics of embedding flowers or, in fact, any small item that you'd like to bring to preserve them in your own jewellery.
Resin jewellery have been all the rage when it comes to statement accessories.
Instead of buying them off the rack, learn how to preserve and embed pressed flowers in resin to create your unique earrings.
Despite it being a Batik-themed workshop, participants are encouraged to bring small items to the workshop that they wish to preserve, including things like charms, stones or even teeth.
This workshop will be conducted by Dawn Kwan, a renowned local painter, jeweler and sculptor who has held 8 major solo art exhibitions.
Price: $149
Details: 16th Nov 2019, 12pm, Naiise Iconic @ Changi Jewel
INTRODUCTION TO FLORAL EMBROIDERY
From now until 6pm, we're giving you 11% cashback for workshop purchases like the Floral Embroidery Workshop by @naked.works!
Embroidery can appear like a very daunting craft technique but that’s where introductory workshops like these come in handy.
Open to those with no prior experience, participants will learn how to apply different embroidery techniques on clothes, bags and shoes.
Get inspired the next time you want to personalise something you already own!
This workshop will be conducted by Naked.works, a hand embroidery label founded by artist Zoey Wong.
Price: $80
Details: 17th Nov 2019, 3.30pm, Naiise Iconic @ Changi Jewel
COMTEMPORARY POLYMER CLAY EARRING WORKSHOP
Remember to bloom where you are planted! 🌿| Floral workshop |
Ever wondered how polymer clay accessories are made?
Well, this workshop will be touching on the technicalities of working with polymer clay, from creating shapes to surface design techniques.
Focusing specifically on batik design, you’d be strutting out of class with your own pair of earrings.
This workshop will be conducted by Vinreh - a company which specialises in handcrafted jewellery and accessories workshops.
Price: $108
Details: 23rd Nov 2019, 3.30pm, Naiise Iconic @ Changi Jewel
DUAL-TONE LIPSTICK WORKSHOP
Forget about off the rack lipsticks. Create your very own dual-tone lipstick that flatters your skintone.
This unique concept is a great gift idea for your makeup obsessed friend.
This workshop will be conducted by Mia Yeh, a Singaporean make-up artist who also holds “jelly” lipstick workshops.
Price $50
Details: 23rd Nov 2019, 3.30pm, Wisma Atria
BUCKET BAG WORKSHOP
Finally, we have officially launched our most anticipated Bucket Bag Workshop.
Perhaps the best part about making your very own bucket bag is that you would know how to repair it in the future.
Working with 100 per cent full grain leather, this workshop will focus on single needle stitching and is suitable for first-time leather crafters.
This workshop will be conducted by craftsmen Kamarul and Andre from The Leather Society, a bespoke leather goods label.
Price: $189
Details: 8th Dec 2019, 12pm, Naiise Iconic @ Changi Jewel
This article was first published in Her World Online.