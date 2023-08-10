Which city in Europe you need to visit, based on your love language

Forget Valentine's Day, love is in the air this month.

Not known to many, August is Romance Awareness Month which is the perfect time to celebrate your loved ones. Besides the quintessential elements of flowers and chocolates, how about dreaming up your next romantic vacation with your beau?

If you're torn between the fairytale-like Venice and the City of Love, Paris, we got you covered. As humans, we all give and receive love differently, so we've curated a list of cities in Europe you should visit based on your love language.

Some good news, German flag carrier Lufthansa flies to all the destinations featured. Connecting passengers across 200 cities in Europe, travellers can fly direct from Singapore to Frankfurt or Munich, and take short transit flights – some as minimal as 45 minutes – to different domestic destinations. We're talking Barcelona, Lisbon, Venice and more!

Ready to find out which European city you and your partner are destined for next?

1. Receiving gifts: Barcelona, Spain

We need to clear the air. For those with receiving gifts as their love language, they are not looking for the most luxurious or expensive option. Rather, it's the thought behind the gift that counts.

To indulge you or your loved one's penchant for gifts, there's no better place to be than the fashion-forward city of Barcelona. From century-old shopping districts to new-age, avant-garde stores, you can be sure that you'll be shopping till you drop.

Some must-go places include Barcelona's luxury commercial area Paseo de Gracia which is lined with high-fashion and jewellery boutiques, fashion boulevard Portal de L'Angel, and the heart of the city, Placa de Catalunya.

Need a respite from shopping? You'd want to check out the works of famed architect Antoni Gaudi. From Unesco World Heritage Site Sagrada Familia to his first project in Barcelona, Casa Vicens, Gaudi's unique works can be found all around the city.

Lufthansa brings you to Barcelona daily with fares as low as $1,040 from Singapore.

2. Acts of service: Lisbon, Portugal

If you have acts of service as your love language, you're probably a believer that action speaks louder than words. Nothing shows your affection more than showering your loved ones with some tender loving care.

Let's be honest, you'd jump at the chance to plan a thoughtful itinerary and navigate your partner around a new city. Rich in history and stunning architecture, Lisbon will be your ideal city for days of exploring.

For a comprehensive tour, be sure to mark these spots: the historic Sao Jorge Castle and Miradouro da Senhora do Monte for breathtaking views, the bustling gourmet market Mercado da Ribeira, and majestic monuments such as the Carmo Convent and Se Cathedral.

Lufthansa brings you to Lisbon daily with fares as low as $1,030 from Singapore.

3. Quality time: Venice, Italy

Time is, literally, of the essence for this group. It doesn't matter what activities you are doing as long as you get to spend time with your loved one – and have their exclusive attention.

Your best bet is the picturesque city of Venice, also known as the city of canals. With far too many photogenic spots, your vacation will be filled with plenty of swoon-worthy moments with your loved one.

Here are our recommendations for witnessing this breathtaking city. Take your partner on a mesmerising sunset gondola ride down one of Venice's many canals, get lost in the winding streets of Cannaregio, or soak in the lively atmosphere at Saint Mark's Square.

Lufthansa brings you to Venice daily with fares as low as $1,060 from Singapore.

4. Physical touch: Amsterdam, Netherlands

For this group, small physical gestures go a long way in making you feel appreciated and loved. It can be as simple as a peck on the cheek or a lingering hug.

Ranked the third most romantic city in the world, Amsterdam is not to be overlooked as a haven for couples. The Dutch capital is a dreamy destination, thanks to its artistic charm, natural beauty and quaint canals.

Tour the city on a tandem bicycle, cosy up with your loved one as you cruise down the canal, or stroll hand-in-hand around Vondelpark. After the sun sets, head to the city's prime jazz club, Bimhuis, for a sultry evening. It doesn't get more romantic than this.

Lufthansa brings you to Amsterdam daily with fares as low as $1,070 from Singapore.

5. Words of affirmation: Paris, France

How could we forget the OG city of romance? Ah, from its quaint streets to phenomenal architecture, Paris is literally dripping with love.

With French known as the language of love, those with words of affirmation as their top love language will find this city especially captivating. Pick up some French phrases and get ready to sweep your loved one off their feet.

Besides wowing them with your words, other gorgeous landmarks await you in Paris. Think visiting the iconic Eiffel Tower, having a candlelit dinner along the Seine River and witnessing the grandeur of the Louvre for yourselves.

Not to forget, it's also a chance to check out the iconic monuments featured in all-time favourite romance films such as Midnight in Paris and Before Sunset.

Lufthansa brings you to Paris daily with fares as low as $1,040 from Singapore.

Jet off to paradise with your beau

Now that you've locked in your romantic destination, how about hopping on a fuss-free journey with Lufthansa?

As one of Europe's largest airlines, Lufthansa has daily direct flights from Singapore to Frankfurt or Munich, and short connecting flights to any European city of your choice. The airline's morning arrival into Europe and evening departures allow you to maximise your time and spend a full day in the city.

What's more, the short transit time and wide range of domestic connections available make it ever so convenient to jet off anytime.

Pack your bags, book your tickets at Lufthansa and get ready for take-off!

