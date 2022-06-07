Which countries are eligible to enter Singapore without visa?

Find out which countries are able to enter Singapore without a visa in hand.
PHOTO: Pexels

Singapore is currently offering various types of ways to enter the country, including visa-free option for nationals of certain countries.

Read further to find out the details and whether you are eligible.

Singapore visa-free countries list 2022

Visa-exempt travellers can stay in Singapore without a visa for a maximum of 30 days except for the following countries, which are allowed to stay for 90 days:

  • European Union citizens
  • Australia
  • New Zealand
  • Norway
  • South Korea
  • Switzerland
  • United States

Singapore Visa-free Transit Facility (VTF)

The Visa-Free Transit Facility allows certain foreign nationals who are transiting through Singapore to enter the country for 96 hours if they fulfil certain conditions.

The nationals that are allowed include:

  • The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS)
  • Georgia
  • India
  • The People's Republic of China (PRC)
  • Turkmenistan
  • Ukraine

If you are a national of India or the People's Republic of China (PRC) and are transiting to a third country via Singapore, you may be allowed to enter Singapore if:

You depart Singapore by air or sea, regardless of the way in which you entered. Or you have a long-term visa from one of the following countries that are valid for at least another month after leaving Singapore:

  • Australia
  • Canada
  • Germany
  • Japan
  • New Zealand
  • Switzerland
  • United Kingdom
  • United States of America

If you are a national of  the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Georgia, Turkmenistan, and Ukraine you may be allowed to enter Singapore if:

  • You have a valid onward airplane ticket departing within 96 hours.
  • You depart Singapore by airplane, regardless of the method which you entered.

