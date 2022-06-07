Which countries are eligible to enter Singapore without visa?

Singapore is currently offering various types of ways to enter the country, including visa-free option for nationals of certain countries.

Read further to find out the details and whether you are eligible.

Singapore visa-free countries list 2022

Visa-exempt travellers can stay in Singapore without a visa for a maximum of 30 days except for the following countries, which are allowed to stay for 90 days:

European Union citizens

Australia

New Zealand

Norway

South Korea

Switzerland

United States

Singapore Visa-free Transit Facility (VTF)

The Visa-Free Transit Facility allows certain foreign nationals who are transiting through Singapore to enter the country for 96 hours if they fulfil certain conditions.

The nationals that are allowed include:

The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS)

Georgia

India

The People's Republic of China (PRC)

Turkmenistan

Ukraine

If you are a national of India or the People's Republic of China (PRC) and are transiting to a third country via Singapore, you may be allowed to enter Singapore if:

You depart Singapore by air or sea, regardless of the way in which you entered. Or you have a long-term visa from one of the following countries that are valid for at least another month after leaving Singapore:

Australia

Canada

Germany

Japan

New Zealand

Switzerland

United Kingdom

United States of America

If you are a national of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Georgia, Turkmenistan, and Ukraine you may be allowed to enter Singapore if:

You have a valid onward airplane ticket departing within 96 hours.

You depart Singapore by airplane, regardless of the method which you entered.

