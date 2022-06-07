Which countries are eligible to enter Singapore without visa?

Singapore is currently offering various types of ways to enter the country, including visa-free option for nationals of certain countries.
Read further to find out the details and whether you are eligible.
Singapore visa-free countries list 2022
Visa-exempt travellers can stay in Singapore without a visa for a maximum of 30 days except for the following countries, which are allowed to stay for 90 days:
- European Union citizens
- Australia
- New Zealand
- Norway
- South Korea
- Switzerland
- United States
Singapore Visa-free Transit Facility (VTF)
The Visa-Free Transit Facility allows certain foreign nationals who are transiting through Singapore to enter the country for 96 hours if they fulfil certain conditions.
The nationals that are allowed include:
- The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS)
- Georgia
- India
- The People's Republic of China (PRC)
- Turkmenistan
- Ukraine
If you are a national of India or the People's Republic of China (PRC) and are transiting to a third country via Singapore, you may be allowed to enter Singapore if:
You depart Singapore by air or sea, regardless of the way in which you entered. Or you have a long-term visa from one of the following countries that are valid for at least another month after leaving Singapore:
- Australia
- Canada
- Germany
- Japan
- New Zealand
- Switzerland
- United Kingdom
- United States of America
If you are a national of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Georgia, Turkmenistan, and Ukraine you may be allowed to enter Singapore if:
- You have a valid onward airplane ticket departing within 96 hours.
- You depart Singapore by airplane, regardless of the method which you entered.
