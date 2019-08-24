Which Disneyland in Asia is cheapest

A Disneyland vacation is a dream come true for children all around the world. Singaporean children are especially lucky, as they have 3 different Disneyland locations all a short flight away. But while children may be daydreaming about seeing their favourite characters, parents are thinking about how to budget for a traditionally costly vacation. To help parents budget for a trip to Disneyland, we analysed the costs of a weekend trip to 3 Disneyland destinations in Asia.

HONG KONG DISNEYLAND IS THE CHEAPEST OPTION FOR SINGAPOREAN FAMILIES

Out of the three Disneyland destinations in Asia, families who want the full Disneyland experience will spend the least at Hong Kong Disneyland. Not only are 2-day passes 12-28 per cent cheaper than at the Shanghai and Tokyo Disneylands, but your total airfare and Disneyland accommodations will be a fraction of the cost of travelling to Shanghai or Tokyo locations. Furthermore, Hong Kong Disneyland offers meal vouchers that cover the cost of 2 meals and a snack. This can be a significant cost reduction for families who prefer to eat out, since most Disneyland restaurants are typically quite costly.

AVERAGE COST OF A LONG WEEKEND TRIP TO DISNEYLAND

PHOTO: ValueChampion

On the other hand, Disneyland Tokyo will cost families the most. Although Tokyo's 1-day ticket is actually the cheapest of the 3 destinations and its 2-day ticket is also cheaper than Shanghai's by around S$100, the high cost actually comes from airfare and hotels. For instance, the average cost of a standard room in a Tokyo Disneyland resort is 40 per cent more expensive than Hong Kong Disneyland's accommodations. Airfare is even more expensive, costing almost 3 times as much as a flight to Hong Kong. While you can save on expenses by choosing alternative accommodations, such as staying in a 3-star hotel in Tokyo or an Airbnb, you would still end up spending almost S$1,000 more than you would travelling to Hong Kong Disneyland.

HOW TO SAVE ON A TRIP TO DISNEYLAND

In some cases, you may prefer to go to a particular location no matter the cost. To save on your trip regardless of which location you choose, you can check for discounted dates and sales, find accommodations outside of Disneyland and using a generous rewards card.

LOOK FOR RESORT HOTEL DISCOUNTS AND PASS VOUCHERS

Disney Parks often run discounts and promotions on their passes and accommodations. For instance, you can save 30 per cent off your ticket prices by booking your visit for a weekday trip to Shanghai Disneyland as opposed to booking for a weekend. Furthermore, you may also qualify for a 25 per cent early-bird hotel discount, which will reduce your overall costs by S$360 for a 3 night stay. On the other hand, if you are going to Hong Kong Disneyland, you should opt for a ticket and meal voucher combo, as this will save you 10 per cent as opposed to purchasing them separately.

FIND ALTERNATIVE ACCOMMODATIONS

You can also avoid staying at the park's resorts and opt for hotels in the city. With the exception of Tokyo, the average price of a 5-star hotel outside the park costs 33-66 per cent less, which can lead to considerable savings of several hundred dollars over the course of the weekend. Furthermore, while the average cost of a 5-star hotel in Tokyo is higher than a standard room at one of Tokyo Disneyland's resorts, you can find an exceptional 4-star hotel in Tokyo for 30 per cent less.

PHOTO: ValueChampion

OTHER METHODS OF SAVING