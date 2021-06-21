Which Octavia car body style is the better choice?

Desmond thinks that the Octavia is all the practical family car you'll ever need

When it comes to a family car, what you want is something that's highly practical, convenient to use and easy to drive. And really, this new generation Octavia sedan is all the car you'll ever need.

Let's start with the space factor. The massive 600-litre boot, accessible via a highly convenient electric liftback tailgate, will swallow anything you can possibly throw at it.

Wheelchair, guitar, even the entirety of my wardrobe, the Octavia's boot will easily accommodate it all. Do you really need more space? I don't think so.

Octavia’s cargo hold offers 600 litres with the seats up and 1555 litres with the backrests folded.

PHOTO: Torque

Then, I also get a highly accomplished interior. Equipment levels are high, including wireless Apple CarPlay, and there's ample space for five people. I also like that there are many storage compartments.

On the road, I think the sedan is the sweeter car to drive. Being lighter, it feels a little bit more perky on the go. At the same time, the mild-hybrid powertrain makes for a smooth yet efficient journey, coupled with the car's pliant suspension that delivers a highly comfortable ride.

Admittedly, the Combi comes with some additional equipment, especially in the driver assistance systems department, that can be useful. However, this sedan variant is already so well-equipped, and for everyday driving, I don't see myself regularly requiring the additional features.

PHOTO: Torque

The truth is, for a long time now I've always though that the Skoda Octavia was one of the best value-for-money propositions in the market as far as a practical family sedan is concerned. And with this new fourth generation model, I think this is more true than ever before.

Jeremy feels that the Octavia Combi is an even more complete and versatile option.

PHOTO: Torque

Yes, the Skoda Octavia is a hugely capable sedan/fastback and will be adequate for most needs. But the Octavia Combi is an even more enticing option.

For a start, it looks even better than its sedan counterpart, with its longer greenhouse giving it a sleeker profile. It looks especially handsome when viewed from its rear three-quarter angle.

Secondly, as Desmond mentioned, the Combi has several extra features that are not found in the fastback - some of which are really convenient.

For instance, if my arms were full of groceries, Virtual Pedal, which lets me open the tailgate by performing a kick beneath the rear bumper, would come in handy.

Another key addition is Front Assist with City Emergency Brake, a safety feature that helps prevent mishaps with careless/reckless road users. And Adaptive Cruise Control, while not a must, is still nice to have.

Naturally, the Octavia Combi's biggest advantage over the sedan is its even larger boot volume, which ranges from 640 litres to 1700 litres. But that's not all. To this, the Combi adds a boot space divider and variable floor - further enhancing the car's versatility.

PHOTO: Torque

Now, while the Octavia does handle better than the Combi, it is not that huge of an advantage. Perhaps because I'm a decade older than Desmond, I prefer the Combi's more "mature" disposition.

The Octavia Combi isn't just more enticing than the sedan - it's the more convincing model, too.

PHOTO: Torque

This article was first published in Torque.