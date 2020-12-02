Whimsical treats & desserts for a sprinkle of magic this Christmas

1. PrimaDéli

This year, PrimaDéli unveils several gorgeous cakes in honour of Yuletide celebrations.

Marvel at the intricately handcrafted Santa's Cottage, made with velvety strawberry cream cheese and moist vanilla sponge cake, or sink your teeth into the limited-edition Whimsical Garden, a decadent chocolate sponge cake layered with chocolate cream and dark sweet cherry filling.

Adorned with reindeer and sprigs of holly, this woodland-themed creation looks almost too good to eat!

