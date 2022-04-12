From whispering to water droplets, here are the best ASMR sounds to listen to during sex

Did you know, it’s ASMR Day on April 9 every year? For the uninitiated, ASMR stands for Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response, and we’ve seen its popularity boom since the pandemic got us feeling lonely, anxious and bored at home.

Obviously, ASMR sounds are a huge turn-on in the bedroom too. Around 3,320 Google searches are made every single month for “ASMR sex sounds”. So the next question is, what exactly do people love to listen to during their passionate moments?

Adult sex toy company Mega Pleasure looked into the best ASMR sounds to listen to during sex – from whispering to water – as well as the average monthly search volumes for these sexy sounds.

Get ready to take your sexy time up a notch.

Whispering

To get you and your partner in the mood for a night of steamy sex, whispering into their ear is bound to give them goosebumps and leave them breathless.

Put your mouth close to their ear and gently whisper, telling them what you want to do to them and making dirty talk sexier than ever. By keeping your volume low, the intimacy of the experience is intensified and maximised, making your words just as powerful as your actions.

Average monthly search volume: 2,300

Moaning

Being one of the biggest turn-ons in the bedroom, moaning can really ramp up your night of passion. Allowing you and your partner to communicate without using words, moaning will show whether your partner is enjoying a particular position or act so you can provide each other with maximum pleasure.

The sound of moaning during sex is a stimulus in itself, not only providing verbal cues, but getting you going as you get a kick out of witnessing your partner’s pleasure.

Average monthly search volume: 1,480

Tapping

Tapping is one of the more popular sounds for ASMR fans. If you focus on the subtle sound of tapping, you may notice a tingling sensation traveling down your body, awakening your senses. Tapping can definitely be incorporated into the bedroom during a night of steamy sex.

Average monthly search volume: 840

Water droplets

The sound of running water is known to be a great relaxation technique, helping us unwind and connect with nature to destress from the hecticness of everyday life.

Introduce the sound of water into sex for a new, elevating experience. For a start, you can switch up your surroundings by moving from the bedroom to the shower area or bathtub.

Average monthly search volume: 470

Scratching

Many of us love to introduce a little scratching under the sheets, displaying our passion and intensifying the skin on skin contact.

Although there is definitely such a thing as too much scratching, a gentle scratch on the back or shoulders can be a real turn-on, and just as effective when it comes to ASMR. Replicating the sound of a light scratching against a duvet or the skin can be a subtle way to drive your partner crazy for a night to remember.

Average monthly search volume: 460

Blowing

When done right, a gentle blow can be really stimulating, creating a strong connection between the both of you as you focus on the subtle actions that bring you together.

A light blow into the ear is a firm favourite, tickling the nerves within the ear which sends rippling sensations throughout the body. Besides the feel, the calming sound of a blow is considered incredibly seductive under the sheets.

Average monthly search volume: 270

Role playing

PHOTO: Unsplash

Introducing role play into the bedroom is a popular way to spice up your sex life, as you immerse yourself into a fantasy to fulfill your desires.

For many, using a different voice to maximise the role play is a huge turn-on, making the moment feel more authentic and allowing ourselves to fully get lost in the storyline. So let your imagination run wild and experiment with different scenarios.

Average monthly search volume: 260

Squelching and sucking

Although this may not sound like the sexiest of sounds, squelching and sucking is shown to be a huge mood booster when you’re in the heat of the moment.

The sound of intense kissing on either the mouth or other body parts is a great way to turn your partner on even further. Especially in quiet surroundings, the intensified sounds can really help the brain focus on the moment so you can focus on pleasure.

Average monthly search volume: 220

Tickling

The sensation of having a partner slowly and gently run their hands across our skin is a sensual experience that is bound to drive us crazy. By stimulating the different areas and heightening the feeling of touch, introducing tickling into foreplay is a great way to awaken those sensitive spots.

Average monthly search volume: 100

This article was first published in Her World Online.