Whistling windows: How to prevent and fix narrow gaps on aluminium windows?

That creepy whistling coming from your windows on the occasions of storm or a windy day is in fact a sign that your windows need maintenance.

When strong wind passes through narrow gaps on your windows, a whistling noise is created. The stronger the wind, the louder the noise.

Apart from the whistling, you might notice your windows' soundproofing and insulating properties are deteriorating. These are all symptoms that the window frames' materials are wearing down.

The reasons why your windows whistle after a period of use:

LOW-QUALITY ALUMINIUM

Warping might occur in two to three years' time if the aluminium of your window frames is of poor quality. Once the frames become deformed, they lose their sealing property and air can pass through the gaps created.

Pay attention to the quality of the material when purchasing window frames.

INSTALLATION TECHNIQUES