White, black or... spicy? Cafe in China whips up chilli coffee, says it sells 300 cups a day

If you can't handle spice, you might want to skip this new coffee craze in China.

A coffee shop in China has a bizarre beverage on its menu — chilli coffee.

Jiangxi's Spicy Chilli Latte, a spice-infused coffee, was launched by Jingshi Coffee, a coffee chain in Jiangxi province, eastern China last December, South China Morning Post reported.

A clip posted by Chinese video platform Pear Video on Weibo, showed a Jingshi Coffee employee adding sliced peppers and some hot pepper powder in a cup of iced latte before serving it.

According to local media, the popular beverage costs about 20 yuan ($3.80).

An employee told Pear Video that they have yet to receive a negative review for their spice-infused coffee and that the cafe sells up to 300 cups of this beverage a day.

"I don't think it is very spicy. On the contrary, it tastes fine," one employee shared, adding: "This coffee is not as weird as people might think."

The employee added that almost all who tried out Jiangxi's Spicy Chilli Latte gave positive reviews on the app, Dianping.

"The new latte is not bad. It tastes slightly spicy and a little sweet," a diner commented.

Despite the positive reception at the store, many online expressed scepticism to the bizarre flavour combination.

"I am stunned. It is absurdly abnormal," one commented on Douyin.

"It is creative. But I dare not try it because I fear it might upset my stomach," said another.

