The White Lotus season 4: French Riviera filming locations revealed

Where the White Lotus Season 4 is being filmed

Production on France‘s Cote d’Azur began in April 2026 and is scheduled to run through October 2026, according to press reports on the shoot.

The show’s fourth season follows a new set of hotel guests and staff over one week, with the plot confirmed to be set during the Cannes Film Festival, per HBO’s official announcement.

Filming is spanning four real locations. Saint-Tropez and Cannes are hosting the two main hotel storylines, while Monaco and Paris are providing additional locations and interior scenes.

The real hotels playing White Lotus properties

Two real five-star hotels stand in for the show’s fictional resorts, confirmed by multiple entertainment outlets covering the production. Both are genuine, bookable properties today, not sets built for the cameras.

Airelles Chateau de la Messardiere is a 19th-century château-turned-hotel on a hillside above Saint-Tropez, confirmed to appear on screen as the White Lotus du Cap. It’s a five-star property with a private beach shuttle, spa, and pool terrace overlooking the bay.

Hotel Martinez sits directly on the Croisette in central Cannes and is confirmed to serve as the White Lotus Cannes. Opened in 1929, it’s an Art Deco landmark with its own Michelin-starred restaurant, La Palme d’Or.

The production is also using the Palais des Festivals et des Congres, Cannes’s real festival venue, along with other locations around Saint-Tropez, Cannes, Monaco, and Paris. Full episode-by-episode location details haven’t been confirmed by HBO yet.

Riviera snapshot: What it costs right now

Before picking a base, it helps to see what flights and hotel rates actually look like today. We queried Wego live on July 29-30 for round-trip economy fares from Dubai and London and current hotel rates in all three towns, so this is a dated snapshot, not a fixed price.

Saint-Tropez

Filming site for the White Lotus du Cap.

Best gateway: Nice (NCE) — most flight options, though Toulon-Hyères (TLN) is actually closer (~51km vs Nice’s ~105km). Nice to Saint-Tropez normally runs one hour 30 minutes – two hours 30 minutes, and 3+ hours in peak summer trafficBest window: before the 2027 Cannes Film Festival buzz peaks

Cannes

Filming site for the White Lotus Cannes

Nearest airport: Nice (NCE), about 35min driveBest window: outside the May 11–22, 2027 festival dates for lower rates.

Monaco

Interior and additional scenes its own country

Nearest airport: Nice (NCE), about 30–45 minutes depending on traffic, or a direct helicopter transferBest window: spring or early autumn, before peak summer rates

Bars are scaled to the highest “from” rate in the group (Saint-Tropez, US$386).

Wego snapshot retrieved 29–30 Jul 2026, USD (Dubai-based search for the Dubai fares and hotel rates; London fare added July 30 from a London-based search).

Flight fares are round-trip economy for Aug 5–12; hotel rates are per-night “from” prices for Aug 5–6, 2 adults. Prices change constantly — treat these as a dated reference, not a quote.

How to Get to the French Riviera

Nice is the Riviera’s main gateway airport, with the shortest drives to Cannes and Monaco — Saint-Tropez is considerably farther out, as the town breakdown above shows.

It’s France’s third-busiest airport and a focus city for Air France, with direct connections from major hubs worldwide.

Marseille is the other option, mainly useful if you’re combining the Riviera with wider Provence. In our snapshot, Marseille’s cheapest fare was slightly lower than Nice’s, but Nice’s flights were more direct to where you’re actually headed.

If you’re setting off from the UK, the route is considerably cheaper: our Wego search from London found a direct British Airways fare to Nice from US$235 round-trip, well under the Dubai fares above, since London-Riviera is a short, well-served route with year-round direct flights.

For most travelers chasing these specific filming spots, flying into Nice saves the extra drive time Marseille adds. Compare both airports for your exact travel dates before booking, since the gap between them shifts week to week.

Where to base yourself: Saint-Tropez vs Cannes vs Monaco

Saint-Tropez suits travelers who want the show’s quieter, hillside-hotel side of the story. It’s less walkable than Cannes and best for a slower, beach-and-harbor trip centred on Saint-Tropez hotels.

Cannes suits travelers who want to be in the middle of the action, close to the Palais des Festivals and the Croisette shown on screen. It’s also the cheapest base in our snapshot, with a much deeper pool of Cannes hotels to choose from.

Monaco is a separate country from France, tucked along the coast east of Nice, while both Cannes and Saint-Tropez sit to the west.

It suits travelers who want a compact, walkable base for a day trip to Cannes; Saint-Tropez is too far for a comfortable day trip from here, at roughly one hour 40 minutes – two hour 30 minutes each way (about 134km) depending on traffic.

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This article was first published in Wego.