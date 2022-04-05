The White Paper: Will it create a more equal Singapore for women?

Gender equality is a bedrock for a prosperous and peaceful society. To promote a fairer and more inclusive society for women in Singapore, the government engaged nearly 6000 participants for their feedback and ideas on women’s development in Singapore.

After year-long conversations, the White Paper released 25 collective actions. The White Paper presents concrete steps to promote workplace and domestic equality for women in Singapore.

On workplace equality, the action plans aim to strengthen workplace fairness through new legislation and enable more women to be active participants in the workforce, among other things. These action plans will help support women in their career progression and aspirations.

Domestic equality is equally crucial. The action plans aim to aid women at home. For example, enhanced protection will be offered to victims and survivors of domestic violence.

Proposal by The White Paper to aid women at work

To promote workplace equality, there are seven action plans that the government hopes to implement in the near future.

1. Flexible work arrangements

In Singapore, women often have additional caregiving responsibilities be it caring for their children or their elderly parents. Such duties often hinder women from being active participants in the workforce.

Hence, to help women stay and progress in their careers, flexible work arrangements will be entrenched as a workplace norm. The government hopes to achieve this by 2024 with the new tripartite guidelines on flexible work arrangements. It will require employers to consider employees' flexible working requests fairly and adequately.

2. Introduction of workplace fairness legislation

Singapore's government strongly opposes unfair employment practices and discrimination. The Singapore government will introduce workplace fairness legislation to promote fair employment practices. For one, they require employers to put in place grievance handling procedures.

Additionally, employees who have experienced workplace discrimination or harassment are encouraged to speak up. The new law will protect the confidentiality of employees who report their issues. It will also safeguard them from any retaliation.

3. Mentorship and training opportunities

To facilitate the smooth transition of women re-entering the workplace, business organisations and community partners have introduced various programs for women. These programs include career mentorship, networking opportunities and training programmes.

Having been out of the workforce, it is inevitable that they may have lost touch of their skills. As such, the programmes can help women re-entering the workforce acquire the necessary skill sets and better integrate into the workforce.

4. Parental leave

In a bid to support work-life harmony and increase the adoption of the voluntary Tripartite Standard on Flexible Work Arrangements to 40 per cent, the government encourages greater utilisation of parental leave entitlements.

Understanding that both men and women still have caregiving responsibilities, through the encouragement of greater utilisation of parental leaves, it will allow individuals with caregiving responsibilities, with a current majority being women, to continue working or return to the workforce.

Under the action plan, it proposes tangible steps beyond more encouragement and reminders from the Human Resource teams. This entails an increase in childcare and paternity leave, with hopes to equalise it with maternity leave.

5. Revised Singapore Exchange Listing Rules

Unfortunately, some women continue to face glass ceilings that prevent them from rising in their careers due to old-age stereotypes and expectations. The Singapore Exchange Listing Rules and Practice Guidance to the Code of Corporate Governance were revised to enhance board and gender diversity in listed companies. Hopefully, this will be a stepping stone for women to climb the corporate ladder in the workplace.

6. Promote women in leadership

The Council for Board Diversity aims to increase women's representation on boards by having more women in leadership positions. More equitable representation of women in leadership positions is one step to beating old-age gender stereotypes in the workplace.

7. Support for workplace harassment

Workplace harassment in Singapore is more common than you think. In 2021, an AWARE-Ipsos survey found that two in five workers have experienced some form of workplace harassment in the past five years.

The Singapore government will work with its tripartite partners to provide additional support for workplace harassment. It will be much easier for victims to seek help with regard to workplace environments.

On top of that, employers will be guided in handling workplace harassment complaints in a timely and appropriate manner. It will be done through the strengthening of case management and referral systems.

Proposal by The White Paper to aid women at home

Three key action plans will be launched to promote domestic equality. They are:

Revised sentencing framework

Enhanced protection for victims and survivors

More awareness and accessibility of resources for victims of online harm.

1. Revised sentencing framework

There will be a revised sentencing framework for sexual and hurt offences to protect women against violence and harm. Penalities for three sexual offences, including outrage of modesty, sexual activity in the presence of a minor between 12 to 16 years of age and exploitation of minors aged 16 to 18, have been raised.

Additionally, the Attorney-General's Chambers will generally object to rehabilitative sentences for adult offenders who commit sexual and hurt offences. With harsher sentencing in place, women can be assured that they will be protected before the law and that perpetrators will face the full force of the law.

2. Enhanced protection for victims and survivors

The White Paper states that there will be enhanced protection for victims and survivors of family violence. From May 1, 2022, the NAVH will be a one-stop national helpline for anyone who experiences any form of violence, including domestic violence, sexual violence and harassment.

The NAVH was previously known as the National Anti-Violence Helpline. However, they will be renamed the National Anti-Violence and Sexual Harassment Helpline to reflect the suite of services provided.

The Ministry of Social and Family Development will also expand the capacity of the helpline by introducing multiple modes of reporting cases. By the end of 2022, people will be able to contact the helpline via a weblink or mobile app.

3. More awareness and accessibility of resources for victims of online harms

Recognising the rise in online abuse such as s sexual grooming, harassment through digital means, and non-consensual publication and circulation of sexually explicit images online, the White Paper cites the efforts by the Ministry of Communication and Information’s (MCI) Sunlight AfA.

In light of the current situation, Sunlight AfA will analyse how to better provide support and resources to victims, and education and outreach efforts to raise awareness on the need for everyone to protect themselves and their loved ones against online harms and foster a safer and more responsible online space.

What will be done to help shift mindsets of Singaporeans

To make progress, age-old gender stereotypes need to be broken in society. Breaking stereotypes promotes a more understanding and progressive community.

Moreover, it creates an environment that allows men and women to reach their full potential. A fundamental shift in the mindset of Singaporeans is essential for society to progress in the right direction. To shift mindsets, the government will increase public awareness and education. Examples include:

Enhancement of “Break the Silence campaign” to improve public awareness of family/sexual/women violence. Increased efforts by Sunlight Alliance for Action, which facilitates the collaboration between the private, public and social sectors to tackle online abuse, particularly those targeted at women and girls.

Further education in schools to better help students better identify appropriate behaviour and protect themselves against violence. In fact, by mid-2022, all institutes of higher learning will have compulsory modules on the culture of respect and appropriate behaviour.

Importance of better support for women

Support is pivotal for women to progress in society. A society that reflects fairness, inclusivity and progressivity allows people to achieve their full potential.

Empowering women to pursue their career ambitions is necessary. The additional support will enable women to balance their work, family and personal responsibilities. The increased workplace support will encourage more women to enter, return, and remain in the workforce, thus, contributing to Singapore’s economic success.

Additionally, the additional domestic support for women will hopefully protect more women from violence and harm. It reinforces a culture of safety and respect in Singapore's society.

Apart from the aforementioned additional support provided by the government, here are some other ways to support yourself:

