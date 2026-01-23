Time for tea: White Rabbit candy collabs with The Westin, launches blind box plushies

If White Rabbit candy was a big part of your childhood, here's a new dining event that you should mark on your calendar.

Just in time for Lunar New Year, Hao Food SG, the official distributor of White Rabbit, is collaborating with The Westin Singapore to launch a whimsical afternoon tea experience, according to a press release on Thursday (Jan 22).

Titled Once Upon a Tea Time with White Rabbit, the afternoon tea sessions will be held at The Westin Singapore's Lobby Lounge on Level 32.

Each set ($78++ per pax) features ten exquisite creations, with highlights such as the White Rabbit Tempura Nobashi Prawn and Baked Spiny Lobster, White Rabbit Milk Scone, and Baked Vanilla White Rabbit Milk Egg Tart. Diners can also indulge in a platter of different White Rabbit candy flavours.

The spread is accompanied by complimentary free-flow White Rabbit Milk Tea as well as coffee and tea.



Each afternoon tea set also entitles diners to one lucky draw chance, with over 520 prizes to be won, including White Rabbit plushies, merchandise, and homeware.

Other prizes include The Westin Singapore exclusives such as the Westin Plush Bear, Westin T-shirts, Heavenly Spa by Westin vouchers, as well as dining experiences at the hotel's Cook & Brew.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DTkVSB6j4Kz/[/embed]

White Rabbit blind boxes and more

Apart from the afternoon tea experience, Hao Food SG is unveiling a new range of White Rabbit products and merchandise, which will be available at selected pop-up locations islandwide.

A highlight is the White Rabbit Blind Box Plush Keychain. Each blind box contains one of seven adorable interpretations of the brand's iconic White Rabbit mascot such as Go On a Trip Bunny and Daydream Bunny, and also includes one secret edition rabbit.



Another highlight is the White Rabbit Scented Plush Keychain featuring a chubby bunny hugging the classic candy.

For Chinese New Year snacks, there are the White Rabbit Assorted Tissue Box Candies, which come with a special assortment of flavours such as red bean, yoghurt, mustard, prune, and coffee. These are packaged in a themed box inspired by the Year of the Horse.

Additionally, there is the 12-flavour VIP Gift Set which offers an even broader assortment of White Rabbit candy flavours that range from mango to osmanthus and chocolate.



These exclusive goodies are available at limited-time Hao Food SG pop-ups at Metro Paragon, Tangs Orchard, Tangs VivoCity, Great World City, Tangs Novena Velocity Atrium, and Tangs Suntec.

The collection can be purchased online as well, via Hao Food SG's stores on Shopee, Lazada, TikTok, the White Rabbit Singapore website, and the official Hao Food Singapore website.

The Blind Boxes are also available at selected retail locations around the island, including Food Folks Tourist Shop at Lau Pa Sat Food Market, and Sinnkawa.



melissateo@asiaone.com