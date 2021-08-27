White tees so chic you'll want to wear them on repeat

An essential building block for good style, there’s something so chic about a simple white tee. Whether dressed up or down, the white T-shirt always looks crisp and goes with just about anything you own in your wardrobe.

While trends may come and go, this humble piece of garment never runs its course — its simplicity is a blank canvas for you to experiment with.

Ahead, some key shapes you should explore to liven up your wardrobe collection.

Schoolboy slub cotton-jersey T-shirt, $129, ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo at Net-a-Porter

PHOTO: Net-a-Porter

We are absolutely in love with this simple piece. Made from the softest slub cotton-jersey, it’s so comfortable that we wish we could live in it. Wear yours with a pair of high-waisted trousers for work or your favourite jeans during the weekend.

Vermont stretch-jersey thong bodysuit, $256, Wolford at Net-a-Porter

PHOTO: Net-a-Porter

If you’re planning on revisiting the noughties style — think low-rise jeans — then you need to invest in a bodysuit stat. Not only does it give you a smooth and clean silhouette, it also prevents your T-shirt from riding up.

Short Sleeve T-Shirt With A Round Neckline, $19.90, Zara

PHOTO: Zara

If you’re after comfort, then this boxy tee is perfect for you. Pair it with your favourite tailored shorts or denim cut-off. Either way, you’ll look effortlessly chic.

Cropped Length T-Shirt, $129, Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini at Farfetch

PHOTO: Farfetch

Every girl should own a cropped white tee simply because they’re so damn versatile. If you’re feeling conscious of your mid-section, you can always wear a bodysuit underneath or throw over an oversized cardigan.

Belted Oversized Short-Sleeved T-Shirt, $1,840, Valentino at Farfetch

PHOTO: Farfetch

Keep your look polish with this Valentino number. The belt cinches in your waist and adds a subtle touch to the outfit.

Sleep & Lounge Cotton And Modal-Blend T-shirt, $71, Hanro at Net-a-Porter

We love a good V-neck tee because it creates an illusion of a longer neck and slimmer silhouette. This Hanro version gets extra brownie points because it’s made from cottoned model-blend. Soft and comfy, what more can a girl ask for?

Uniqlo U Crew Neck Short Sleeve T-Shirt, $14.90, Uniqlo

PHOTO: Uniqlo

This T-shirt from Uniqlo is definitely value for money. While it’s structured, it still feels comfortable and not stiff. The slim cut silhouette doesn’t cling to your body and it has a solid crew neck collar.

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.