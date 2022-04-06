Off-White X Church's first genderless capsule collection has dropped

Good shoes take us to good places – of course, they got to look fresh as well. The arrival of Church’s newest collaboration with Off-White is upon us.

The capsule collection, personally designed by the late Virgil Abloh before his death, made its debut at the Off-White™ show during Paris Fashion Week.

Keeping true to Abloh’s ethos and “question everything” philosophy, the genderless collection reinterprets the classic English design elements of the Burwood from Church’s rich footwear history.

The style dates back to 1953 and features a full brogue oxford silhouette with dovetail patterns.

Abloh’s new and contemporary revisioning is the perfect marriage between tradition and modernity.

Holding off on fancy or wacky uppers, the conventional brown suede is replaced with black brushed calfskin instead with “Special Events” screen-printed in white and in Off-White’s signature script.

Of course, the shoes are not complete without the trademark hangtag that Abloh’s brand is known for.

The Burwood X Off-White is the first of two drops to come and marks one of the last of Abloh’s posthumous releases. The pair, both for men and women, is on sale now at Off-White stores, Church’s stores, and on church-footwear.com.

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.