Who is the cutest Singapore pet Tiktoker on the internet?

Raise one hand if you’ve ever spent hours scrolling through TikTok. Now, raise another if your ‘for you page’ is filled with pet videos (we know all our hands are up!).

If like us, you absolutely love cooing over pets that you will sadly probably never meet, we’ve come up with a list of local pet TikTokers for you to go and give a follow.

Whether it’s cats or dogs or the honourable hamsters, we have a pet TikToker for you.

cuddlycuddles15

Cuddles is a white chihuahua whose ears are almost the size of his head.

On top of videos of him being downright silly, Cuddles’ TikTok page is full of affirmative messages to let those watching him know that they will be okay. A cute dog spreading paw-sitive messages? Yes, please!

naru.miko

There is only one thing better than a cat and that is two cats. Naru and Miko are rescued gingers living the dream life together. While some of their videos only show one or the other, many include both of them together, whether they are giving each other a bath or simply chilling on the floor.

trufflehamster

Truffle is a little smaller than all the other pets in this story, mainly because she’s a hamster. She recently went through a major surgery but the latest update on her TikTok assures everyone that she will be back to her normal self in no time.

All in all, if you love watching hamsters stuff their cheeks with food, Truffle is a master at that.

whiteboy_bruno

Bruno is a fluffy white dog who has a strong bond with his owner’s mother who initially did not want him. At first, Bruno’s mom refused to get him but couldn’t control her tears when she saw that he looked just like her old dog.

The love Bruno has for his mom can be seen in many of his videos. They play fetch together until they both fall asleep, she takes care of his meals, and he is definitely her favourite child.

If Bruno and his mom remind you of your own parents who said they didn’t want a pet but ended up loving them anyway, you are not alone.

agirlandhergoldie

Duke might be a golden retriever, but he is better known for his towel-stealing habits. On a spoiled pet test (Singapore edition), Duke scores an impressive 8/10, including eating durian with his humans.

He is an extremely happy-go-lucky boy who is definitely his owner’s best friend.

riothecatty

From Rio’s TikTok videos, one thing is clear: he is a true blue Singaporean whose owner labels ‘kpo’. Many of his videos show him lying on his back or his sides, showing his fluffy belly to the world.

With a round face that we want to pinch, Rio is arguably one of the cutest cats ever.

empli5ying

If you think senior cats deserve some love as well, you are absolutely right. Emily and Gary are senior cats that show that age does not matter when it comes to being adorable.

Whether it’s playing with a lizard or wearing feline headpieces, older cats can do it too.

miss_fuji

Miss Fuji is a four-year-old Shiba Inu who is a part-time influencer. However, when she’s not being a businesswoman on her Instagram, she is being her goofy self on her TikTok. Whether she’s eating or playing games from Squid Game, she’s always fun to watch.

She is also able to skateboard, which is more than can be said for many of us.

teamcharacats

Unlike the other accounts featured in this story, @teamcharacats includes many cats. Apart from the resident cats Jack-jack, Meowth, and Nami, a variety of foster cats are also shown. Don’t worry though, they are all equally cute and fun to watch.

wreckitcooper

Just like his TikTok handle suggests, Cooper loves wreaking havoc. Some ways are by doing his business outside the MRT station when the park is a few minutes away plus suffocating his owner with love.

However, he is very loveable and one can’t help but smile fondly seeing him get stuck under a table.

milktea.naicha

Milk Tea is a cat. With huge eyes and a small meow, she is taking over TikTok one video at a time. Her lips sometimes get stuck on her teeth, giving her a disgruntled look. Thankfully, she is just an angel who loves napping and kneading.

This article is first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.