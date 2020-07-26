Who else is tired of video meetings? Here's how to combat the fatigue

Video conferencing has become the default for just about every interaction that would normally have been conducted face to face.

While technology has enabled us to stay connected, it has also given rise to a new phenomenon dubbed Zoom fatigue, in reference to the popular video conferencing app.

Virtual meetings have emerged as a source of anxiety for those working from home. It is tiring, and unnerving, to stare at a grid of faces on a screen, straining to figure out who’s saying what as the video lags.

You become hyper-aware of yourself: Your facial expression, ungroomed brows or that zit on your chin just add to the stress.

Then, there’s having to deal with erratic Internet connections while trying to process non-verbal cues like body language, all of which take up a lot of energy. Dr Gianpiero Petriglieri, an associate professor of Organizational Behavior at INSEAD, explains, “Our minds are together when our bodies feel we’re not.

That dissonance, which causes people to have conflicting feelings, is exhausting. You cannot relax into conversation naturally.”

Dr Mark Toh, Consultant Clinical Psychologist at Promises Healthcare, adds that virtual meetings make it impossible for you to scan the room unlike face-to-face meetings, and your social bearing is reduced to what is visible on the screen.

“Virtual meetings mean our gaze is now focused only on what is confined within this screen,” Dr Toh comments.“We have to stare at this screen and then process everything we hear or see often over a protracted period within a certain frame. As a result, there can be visual overload and mental strain.”