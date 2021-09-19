Who has the most value for money university alumni club facilities? SMU vs NTU vs NUS

Are you a student from SMU, NTU and NUS?

Turns out there are a couple of facilities these universities offer to alumni and even students of other universities and the public.

But which one is worth your money?

PHOTO: giphy

Find out right here!

TLDR: Best university Alumni Club facilities

SMU NTU/NIE NUS Initial Fee (w/GST) - $385.20 till Sept 5, 2021 (Usual price $1,284)



Fee is waived for 2021 graduates (only pay $20 admin fee) $2,140 (one to two years after graduation)

$2,675 (four to six years after graduation)

$10,700 (>six years after graduation) Monthly Fee (w/GST) ~$30.30

(Basic membership + Gym & Pool Use) $42.80/month



$0/month for 2021 graduates from Oct 2021 - Sep 2022

$21.40/month from Oct 2022 - Sep 2023

$42.80 a month from Oct 2023 $64.20/month Key Perks Basic

- 20 per cent SMU Exectutive Development Modules Discount

- Access to SMU campus buildings, libraries and university lounges Add-ons

Gym+Swimming Pool use Free gym access (can bring one guest for free)



Free swimming pool access (can bring four guests for free)



Tennis courts ($2-$4/hour) Free swimming pool & gym access at Kent Ridge Guild House



Free swimming pool access at Suntec City Guild House



Paid fitness classes at Mandalay Guild House Number of Locations One (SMU Campus) One (NTU@One-North) Three (Kent Ridge, Suntec, Mandalay (Novena)

Singapore Management University (SMU) Alumni Club facilities

First up we have the SMU Alumni Association (SMUAA) .

There are currently two types of memberships:

Ordinary Membership: All graduates of SMU are eligible

Associate membership (open to the following, subject to the approval of the Committee): Persons who have completed executive education courses conducted by the Singapore Management University. Exchange students who have attended courses in the Singapore Management University. Graduates from other recognised Universities. The Committee shall be guided by SMU

Management as to which Universities should be included. All faculty and full-time staff (both past and present) who have taught or served in Singapore

Management University. Persons who have recognised academic or professional qualifications which, in the opinion of

the Committee, render them suitable to be Associate Members. Persons who, in the opinion of the Committee, would contribute to and further the objects of

the Association and/or SMU.



Both SMUAA basic and ordinary members can sign up for the basic membership that costs $60 ($64.20 w/ GST ) a year / $5 ($5.35 w/GST) a month.

This basic membership grants you the following benefits:

Free or discounted entry to networking events & professional development workshops (save up to $20!).

20 per cent discount for selected modules from SMU Executive Development (exculdes SMU-Singapore Institute of Directors (SID) Directorship Programmes).

Access to SMU campus buildings (Only Main Gantry), SMU Libraries and University Lounge at Administration Building.

Exclusive discounts upon checkout at merchant partners.

That’s not all.

SMUAA ordinary members can choose to sign up for additional privileges for an annual fee:

Gymnasium and Swimming Pool: $280 ($299.60 w/GST) a year / $23 ($24.61 w/GST) a month.

Preferential Parking Rates (only at Lee Kong Chian School of Business carpark): $60 ($64.20 w/GST) a year.

Forbes Digital Subscription: $10 ($10.70 w/GST) a year.

Forbes Digital and Print Subscription: $60 ($64.20 w/GST) a year.

You can also opt for an auto-renewal option and enjoy 15 per cent off your total SMUAA membership fee for the first two years.

SMU gym

The SMU gymnasium and fitness centre is located at the School of Information Systems.

The centre has three levels of facilities that include:

A dance studio in the basement.

Free weights section at the mezzanine level.

Cardio machines and treadmills on the first floor.

In addition, the gym has a wide range of strength-training equipment like kettlebells, stack-weight machines, and a Total Resistance Exercises (TRX) system to cater to a wide range of fitness levels and different training goals.

PHOTO: SMU

The gym is located at: SMU School of Information Systems, 81 Victoria St, Singapore 188065.

It is open from: Mon – Fri (7am-10pm), Sat (7am-6pm).

SMU swimming pool

As for the swimming pool, it is located on Level Six of the SMU Administration Building.

The pool is open from: Weekdays (7am – 6pm), closed on Weekends, Public Holidays and as and when notified via email.

PHOTO: SMU

Rest assured that the pool is manned by a lifeguard during operating hours.

There are also shower rooms, lockers and a sauna next to the pool.

SMU requires that pool users observe good pool etiquette and adhere to the rules of use posted at the entrance of the pool to ensure safety and hygiene.

Nanyang Technological University (NTU) Alumni Club facilities

Now we head West to the NTU Alumni Club which is located at: NTU@One-North, 11 Slim Barracks Rise #06-07, Singapore 138664.

This is in the middle of Buona Vista and One-North MRT.

An NTU Alumni Club membership lets you enjoy the following facilities:

NTU Alumni Club Recreation Room @ Level Three

This room is open daily from 10am – 8pm and is strictly for NTU Alumni Club members only.

PHOTO: NTU Alumni Club

There you can play some board games or Nintendo Switch games and watch some Netflix.

NTU Alumni Club reading rooms and cafe @ Level Three

There are also two reading rooms you can book and use:

PHOTO: NTU Alumni Club

Not to mention a cafe where you can grab a quick bite or drink.

PHOTO: NTU Alumni Club

NTU Alumni Club gym

There is also a gym which is open daily from 8am – 8pm.

PHOTO: NTU Alumni Club

NTU Alumni Club members get unlimited complimentary entry with a locker to store their belongings, a sauna and a steam room facility.

The best part? You can bring one guest along for free. But, do note that members must be present for all facilities should a guest(s) be invited.

Any subsequent guest(s) will have to pay an entry fee of:

Weekday entry: $3

Weekend entry: $4

Towel & face towel : $1 / Gym Locker: $1

NTU Alumni Club swimming pool

There is also a swimming pool open daily from 8am – 8pm , with unlimited complimentary entrances for members and a locker to store your belongings.

PHOTO: NTU Alumni Club

You are even allowed to bring in four guests for free.

But, do note that members must be present for all facilities should a guest(s) be invited.

Any subsequent guest(s) will have to pay an entry fee of:

Weekday entry $3

Weekend entry $4

Towel & face towel : $1 / Gym Locker: $1

NTU Alumni Club tennis courts

You can also book tennis courts that are open daily from 8am – 9pm. Peak hours are 5pm to 9pm on weekdays and the whole day on the weekends.

Members pay $2 per hour (off-peak) and $4 per hour (peak) while non-members and alumni pay $3 per hour (off-peak) and $5 per hour (peak).

Also, members must be present for both all facilities should a guest(s) be invited.

An NTU Alumni Club membership has additional perks like:

Concierge Service (Limited quantity, and updated periodically) Weekend movie ticket at a preferred price Enjoy bulk purchase discount without buying in bulk

Trendy and Relevant Seminars (mostly includes dinner) / Family events= Member price – $10 (Non-member price – $30). Event prices are subject to changes depending on the scale and type of events.

An ongoing list of Merchants Discounts that includes F&B, health and wellness, services and museum. Overseas affiliations are also part of the profile.

Join different Interest Groups for support, friendships and common interest.

Usage of Functions/ meeting/ seminar rooms with ten per cent discount.

Complimentary first entry parking capped at first three hours per day.

Member’s birthday – $20 NTUAC cash voucher (Not applicable for spouse membership).

NTU Alumni Club membership fees

Well, you might be thinking how much does the membership cost?

PHOTO: NTU Alumni Club

Normally, you will have to pay a one-time $1,200 ($1,284 w/ GST ) entrance fee and a $40 ($42.80 w/GST) monthly fee.

But for now, until Sept 5, 2021, the one-time entrance fee has been reduced to $360 ($385.20 w/GST) while the monthly subscription fee remains the same.

Spouses of principal club members can also sign up for a spouse membership for just $10 ($10.70 w/GST) a month without having to pay the one-time entrance fee.

If you have just successfully completed any bachelor degree and a postgraduate degree from Nanyang Technological University and the National Institute of Education in 2021, there’s an even better promo.

The one-time entrance fee of $1,200 is waived.

You will also pay:

$0 a month from October 2021 to September 2022.

$20 ($21.40 w/GST) a month from October 2022 to September 2023

$40 ($42.80) a month from October 2023 onwards.

Plus, you will receive a $10 NTU Alumni Club voucher for signing up.

You will only need to pay a one-time $20 ($21.40 w/GST) admin fee.

One more thing, the NTU Alumni club has a referral programme where the referrer will receive $160 in cash for every successful referral.

Also, here is the eligibility criteria for an NTU Alumni Club membership:

Ordinary / Associate members

Ordinary Membership is open to all persons who are on the Registrar of Graduates and have successfully completed any bachelor degree and a postgraduate degree from Nanyang Technological University and National Institute and Education. Transferable and has Voting Rights.

Associate Membership is open to graduates of other recognised local and foreign universities. Transferable but has no Voting Rights.

Spouses may apply for Spouse Membership.

Admission to NTU Alumni Club is at the sole discretion of the Management Committee

Fresh Graduate members

Fresh Graduate Membership is open to all persons who are on the Registrar of Graduates and have successfully completed any bachelor degree and a postgraduate degree from Nanyang Technological University and National Institute of Education in the current year.

Spouses may apply for Spouse Membership.

Admission to NTU Alumni Club is at the sole discretion of the Management Committee.

National University of Singapore (NUS) Alumni Club facilities

Last but not least we have the National University of Singapore Society (NUSS)’s graduate club.

NUSS members will get to enjoy the facilities at three clubhouses located around Singapore.

According to the NUSS, there are two types of memberships:

NUSS Ordinary Membership: Open to all who are on the Register of Graduates or have successfully completed any graduate or postgraduate degree from the National University of Singapore.

NUSS Associate Membership: Open to graduates of all other local and foreign recognised universities.



NUSS membership price

There are three categories of membership with different fees.

PHOTO: NUSS

Fees Fresh Graduates*

(First to third year of graduation) Intermediate Category**

(Fourth to sixth Year of graduation) Secondary Transfer Market Category***

(After sixth year of graduation) Concessionary entrance fee (one-time) $2,000 ($2,140 w/GST) $2,500 ($2,675 w/GST) $10,000 ($10,700 w/GST) Monthly fee $60 ($64.20 w/GST) Remarks - - Membership may be purchased via the Transfer Market where you can save up to $1,000 on the entrance fee.



Do contact NUSS for more details about this deal.

*Applicants who join within 36 months from the date of their first degree or postgraduate degrees.

**Applicants who join within 72 months but more than 36 months from the date of their first degree or postgraduate degrees.

***Applicants who join 36 months after the date of their first degree or postgraduate degrees.

All categories are subject to the "condition that such postgraduate degrees commence within 12 months after obtaining the first and subsequent full-time degree."

If you sign up for an NUSS membership today, you will receive $500 worth of food and beverage (F&B) credits.

Existing members who refer others will also get to receive $200 worth of F&B credits when they refer someone successfully.

Also, spouses of NUSS members can join NUSS for a monthly subscription fee of $10 ($10.70 w/GST).

NUSS members will get to enjoy the sports and fitness facilities at the following guild houses.

But do note that there is a dress code you have to adhere to:

PHOTO: NUSS

Kent Ridge Guild House (KRGH)

The Kent Ridge Guild House (KRGH) is located at: 9 Kent Ridge Drive, Singapore 119241.

At KRGH, there are F&B outlets, recreational facilities, function rooms and even a jackpot room.

There are also a myriad of sports and fitness facilities available for members:

PHOTO: NUSS

Members can only access the swimming pool and gym for free while the rest of the facilities have charges which you can find here.

Suntec City Guild House (SCGH)

The Suntec City Guild House (SCGH) is located at: 3 Temasek Boulevard (Tower 5), #02- 401/402 Suntec City Mall, Singapore 038983.

There you can enjoy facilities like:

F&B Outlet Recreation Function Room The Bar

The Bistro Jackpot Room

K Room

Swimming Pool

Tennis Courts The Campus

The College

The Guild

There are also sports and fitness facilities like the

Swimming pool (no entry charges for members): Operating hours: 9am to 8.30pm daily (excluding Public Holidays) Members will be provided with ONE complimentary towel per day. Additional towels (limit to TWO only) will be charged at $1 each. Towels have to be returned to SCGH reception by 8.30pm or a fee of $10 per towel will be imposed.

Tennis courts: Operating hours: 7am to 10pm daily Charges (based on per hour per court) Non-peak hours (7am-6pm) on weekdays: $2 per hour Peak hours (6pm-10pm) on weekdays: $5 per hour



For enquiries and booking of tennis courts, you will need to visit the Suntec City Management Office which is located at the East Wing/OT4 B1, behind Ya Kun.

Mandalay Guild House (MGH)

The Mandalay Guild House (MGH) is located at: 2 Mandalay Rd, Singapore 308206. Tel: 6586 3290

There is also a bar, restaurant and seminar rooms at the guild house.

In terms of sports and fitness facilities, the guild house offers the following courses: