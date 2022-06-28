Who says sports cars are unattainable? You can probably get one of these in Singapore right now

Before we got our driver's license, most of us already dreamt about owning a sports car of sorts.

We say 'sports car' and not 'supercar' because we speak for most of us Singaporean kids who were brought up in the 80s and the 90s, when people were much simpler and dreams weren't that big.

We had different car posters up on our bedroom wall, toy cars that we hoped to own as real ones one day and countless automotive magazines that meant more to us than school textbooks.

Today, even though COE prices have breached the $100k mark, our dreams haven't faltered. And we hope yours haven't too, which is why we put together a list of sports cars you might just be able to buy in Singapore right now.

1. Honda Civic Type R

The FD2 Civic Type R would be a great choice.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

One of the most popular hot hatches of our time was the Civic EK9 Type R hot hatch.

While this gem of a car is now almost impossible to find, you could still get several different iterations of the Honda Civic Type R on our used car section today.

You can either go for the ever-popular FD2 Civic Type R sports sedan, the FN2 Civic Type R hot hatch, or the newer FK2 or FK8 models.

The former two, obviously, would be more affordable, with a depreciation that's slightly lower than the latter two.

Check out more of the Honda Civic Type R over here.

2. Honda S2000

The Honda S2K is very highly sought after today.

PHOTO: Honda

This front engine rear-wheel drive open-top sports car, also affectionately known as the S2K, saw daylight some time in 1999 to celebrate Honda's 50anniversary.

The S2000 name was derived for its 2.0-litre displacement capacity.

There were essentially two different variants of the S2K - AP1 and AP2 - and Honda ceased their productions in 2009.

Since then, this car has become an icon and is highly sought after, thanks to its sporty good looks, high-revving nature, slick six-speed manual gearbox and a well-balanced drive.

Thankfully, you can still get your hands on one of this in Singapore.

Check out more of the Honda S2000 over here.

3. Honda Integra Type R

PHOTO: Honda

Available as a two-door sports car, the Integra Type R is a popular car back in its hay days. While the regular 2.0-litre Integra came with an automatic transmission here in Singapore that pumps out some 158bhp, the Type R variant came with a manual gear shifter.

Needless to say, it also has a juicier output of 217bhp and a nicer exhaust note.While this car is still available in Singapore in the used car market, the prices have gone up significantly, with an average depreciation of over $25,000 per year!

However, if you have been dreaming of owning this car as a kid, you should seriously consider saving up for this car up before they're all snapped up because there aren't many on sale now.

Check out more of the Honda Integra cars over here.

4. Mazda MX-5

Regardless of which generation you get, the Mazda MX-5 will remain a great choice.

PHOTO: Mazda

If an easy-to-drive, comfortable and relatively fast open-top sports car is what you're looking for, then the Mazda MX-5 should be your weapon of choice.

While many will say that the Mk1 MX-5, with its signature pop-up headlamps, is the way to go, the car has evolved into something of an icon and beauty - which means you'll still get to enjoy the car's drive and handling while looking good whichever generation model you choose.

Another good thing is, you are spoilt for choices in the used car market if you're interested in the MX-5 because there are a lot of this that are currently on sale. And they aren't priced too high either - you could get your hand on one that's averaging an annual depreciation of just $11,000.

Check out more of the Mazda MX-5 over her.

5. Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X

The Evolution will no longer be in production, so the Evo X could be the last affordable Evo to have.

PHOTO: Mitsubishi

Yes, just like the Mazda RX-7, the Mitsubishi Evolution 9 is far too expensive to purchase in Singapore, which is why they aren't part of the sports car craigslist.

However, if you're determined to own an Evo, you could still consider the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X (10).

While prices have gone up, no thanks to rising COE prices and the sudden spike in JDM craze, it hasn't yet reached the insane prices of its Evo 9 predecessor in Singapore.

So if you're keen on owning a sports sedan that's good-looking, easy to maintain and fun to drive, start the hunt now.

Check out more of the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X over here.

6. Nissan 350Z

We reckon the Nissan 350Z is the one to have.

PHOTO: Nissan

Although the Nissan 370Z is the newer model (some may even say it's the nicer looking one), we reckon the 350Z is the one to have. It's nicer, simpler and a hoot to pilot.

It's arguably also slightly cheaper than the 370Z on the used car market here in Singapore for now, too. Which is why if you're after a 3.5-litre V6 Japanese roadster that's easy to drive (most are in automatic form) and offers great handling, do not hesitate.

There is currently only one on sale (as of time of writing) on sgCarMart’s used car listing.

Check out more of the Nissan 350Z here.

7. Subaru Impreza WRX STI

The Subaru WRX STI 'hawk eye' is still vastly available in the used car market.

PHOTO: Subaru

Yes, Subaru has officially dropped the 'WRX' moniker when it comes to the STI, but that's only for the latest model . That is why we're still describing the car as such.

Anyway, if you're wondering which variant we reckon is the best-looking of the lot, yes... we are the bug eye lovers.While hawk eye is admittedly a very handsome car, we somehow cannot shake off the timeless look of the bug eye.

Hell, if we had it our way, it'll be the GC8, but getting your hands on both of these cars in Singapore today is going to be a bit of a challenge. Hence, you'll have to settle with the stink eye or the hawk eye, which are still very much available in the used car market today.

Check out more of the Subaru Impreza WRX STI over here.

8. Toyota MR-S

The MR-S combines fun and sportiness in one.

PHOTO: Toyota

This mid-engined rear-wheel driven car roadster is equipped with a 1.8-litre powerplant that's mated toa six-speed manual gearbox. It has merely 138bhp and 170Nm of torque on tap but because it weighs just slightly over a tonne, it gets up to speed very briskly.

This car, together with many other Toyota sports cars of its era has filled many bedroom walls. Thankfully, there is a couple of car on sale now on our used car listing and they're currently going for an average annual depreciation of about $12,500.

Check out more of the Toyota MR-S over here.

9. Toyota MR2

The MR2 is such an icon that if you can get your hands on one, do so quickly.

PHOTO: Toyota

What's really interesting is that if you could get your hands on the earlier generation MR-S, which is also known as the MR2, that would also be a keeper.

The MR2 is the predecessor of the MR-S. Why should it be on this list if it's the same car, you may ask?

Well, that's because the MR2 is an icon of its time, with its pop-up headlamps and all. And it was Toyota's first mid-engined production car.Best of all, you can still get your hands on this car if you so desire. In fact, the lowest annual depreciation the Toyota MR2 is currently going for is about an average of $9,000, which is very affordable.

Check out more of the Toyota MR2 over here.

10. Toyota 86/Subaru BRZ

The Toyota 86 is a fun-to-drive sports car.

PHOTO: Toyota

While not exactly affordable, the Toyota 86 is certainly cheaper than when it was first launched. Now on to its second COE cycle, there are a number of these cars going for sale today.

You could try your best to get one for an annual depreciation of about $15,000 or even less.

Toyota also did a close collaboration with Subaru on the 86, with the latter brand coming out with the mechanically similar but differently styled BRZ. This means that if you so prefer, you could still source for the Subaru BRZ if that car better suits your palette.

Check out more of the 86 over here and the BRZ over here.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.