Who says you can't own an awesome sedan in Singapore? Here are some you get for less than 160k today

Yes, we know. $160,000 for a used high-performance sedan seems...excessive.

But bearing in mind that the COE premium for Category B right now (as of time of writing) is $113,000, this amount seems relatively reasonable for you to own an awesome sedan in Singapore.

Plus, look on the bright side – with people rushing to buy cars for the new year as well as the upcoming Singapore Motor Show early next year, there's a high chance COE premiums are going to keep rising for the next six to eight months.

Might as well get that cool high-performance sedan you've always wanted...

Audi S4

The handsome-looking Audi S4 is a hoot to drive.

PHOTO: Audi

The B8 Audi S4 is a handsome-looking high-performance sedan that exudes ample presence on the road. Equipped with a strong and stunning three-litre power plant, the car is capable of 329bhp and 440Nm of torque.

Thus, it goes like the wind from zero to 100km/h in just 5.4 seconds.

More than just numbers, the Audi S4 handles admirably on the road, with a good balance and control in corners, as well as mighty straight line pace.

Turn in is sharp and accurate, and the car always manages to find grip even when you are a more than a little ham-fisted.

In short, it is capable of flattering your driving imperfections.

Price: ~ $125,000

Depreciation: ~ $14,500/annum

BMW M3 Sedan

The BMW E90 M3 Sedan is a desirable sports car.

PHOTO: BMW

Although rather pricey, the BMW E90 M3 Sedan is one solid stallion on the road. Not only does it look good, it drives and rides extremely well, showcasing its ability and talent as a well-balanced package.

In the Competition Package form, the car comes with a whopping four-litre V8 power plant.

An output of 420bhp and 400Nm of twisting force are sent to the rear wheels via a lightning-quick seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, allowing the car to hit the 100km/h mark from nought in 4.7 seconds.

Give it the beans and the M3 Sedan will keep you on your toes with its huge power delivery and sublime handling, accompanied by an exhaust soundtrack that's gut-wrenchingly addictive.

Price: ~ $155,000

Depreciation: ~ $21,000/annum

Honda Civic Type R

Form meets function with the Honda Civic Type R.

PHOTO: Honda

It's hard to ignore the Honda Civic Type R (FD2) when it comes to high-performance sedans.

Rated as one of the most popular sports sedans in Singapore, the FD2 is Honda's message to the motoring world of what the carmaker is truly capable of.

Furnished with a naturally aspirated two-litre K20 engine that pumps out 225bhp and 215Nm of torque via a close ratio six-speed manual gearbox, this Japanese marvel is a hoot to pilot.

Not only does it provide an exhilarating driving experience, it also manages to remain as an understated and humble ride.

Price: ~ $105,000

Depreciation: ~ $19,000/annum

Kia Stinger

There's much to be proud of with the Kia Stinger.

PHOTO: Kia

Going against strong peers such as the Audi A5 Sportback as well as the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe, the Kia Stinger has done well for itself ever since its launch in Singapore back in early 2018. And for good reason, too.

The Stinger, which also happens to be Sgcarmart's Car of the Year 2018, impresses with its 4.9-second century sprint timing, courtesy of the 3.3-litre twin-turbocharged V6 power plant that serves up a healthy dose of 370bhp and 510Nm of torque.

Of course, if this is too much for you, you can also have a choice of a two-litre engine, which is good for 241bhp and 353Nm of torque.

Whatever your choice may be, you'll still be enjoying a talkative steering and tight handling balance that allow you to throw the car from one bend to the next with reckless abandon without breaking a sweat of nervous hesitation.

Price: ~ $155,000

Depreciation: ~ $18,000/annum

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C63 AMG (W204)

The Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG is another desirable road-going machine.

PHOTO: Mercedes

The price is high for the Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG (yes, we know the naming has changed since), but you undoubtedly get what you pay for.

Fortunately for you, if this car is something you've always wanted, there's one that's under $160,000 going for sale right now.

Underneath the bulging bonnet of the C63 AMG lies a gargantuan 6.2-litre V8 that pumps out 457bhp in stock specification.

Performance here is just mind-blowing. Zero to 100km/h takes just 4.5 seconds, and it handles every bend and corner with absolute aplomb and confidence.

Best of all, the Mercedes controls lateral body movements brilliantly in the corners while endowing passengers with a comfortable enough ride when cruising.

Price: ~ $159,800

Depreciation: ~ $21,500/annum

Porsche Panamera

The Porsche Panamera remains to be a highly sought-after performance sedan.

PHOTO: Porsche

Who could resist a Porsche, be it used or new? And one that can satisfy your driving lust and yet ferry the family around in comfort and style?

The Porsche Panamera, in its 3.6-litre V6 guise, is one of the most highly sought-after performance sedans in the market.

With the 300bhp and 400Nm of torque ready at the calling of your right foot via a seven-speed PDK gearbox, the Porsche sedan makes everything else on the road seem slow.

And despite its sizeable dimensions, it'll easily take on some of the cars on this list around corners easily, confidently and with steady mannerisms.

Price: ~ $150,000

Depreciation: ~ $18,000/annum

Subaru WRX STI

The Subaru WRX STI is a performance sedan that has ample street credibility.

PHOTO: Subaru

If the Germans aren't your thing, and you're not that into a Honda Civic Type R, here's another option for you.

The Subaru WRX STI (yes, again, we know the new one has dropped the WRX moniker for the STI) in its Hawkeye appearance, comes with a 2.5-litre lump that's good for 280bhp and 392Nm of torque.

Needless to say, output is sent to all wheels via a six-speed manual transmission. In its stock form, the STI is stupendously sublime and neutral around bends.

You can push it hard as you go in, enjoy the breakneck pace, and then follow immediately by the strain of the brakes at the last minute and still manage to get out of the bend in one piece.

Add on the lovely exhaust note from the boxer engine and what you get is a sports sedan than just keeps egging you on all the time, every time.

Price: ~ $105,000

Depreciation: ~ $19,000/annum

