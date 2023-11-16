A whole new world: Wet market stall in Bedok sells Disney-themed 'tang yuan' for festive season

As the year-end festive season approaches, so does the Chinese winter solstice, also known as the dongzhi festival (more details on that later for those unfamiliar).

Ah Kiat Frozen Food is embracing this traditional Chinese celebration with a charming modern theme.

On their Facebook page, the wet market stall has announced the launch of Disney-themed glutinous rice balls, also known as 'tang yuans'.

These sweet treats feature beloved Disney characters such as Donald Duck, Winnie the Pooh, and Daisy Duck.

Each set consists of 50 rice balls, priced at $16 for one set or $30 for two sets.

Delivery is scheduled for Dec 17, and self-collection will be available from Dec 16 to Dec 21.

Psst: Last year, they sold more than 200 boxes, so don't wait too long.

For those unfamiliar with the winter solstice festival, dongzhi typically falls between Dec 21 to 23. It's a time when Chinese families gather to offer prayers to their ancestors.

During this period, glutinous rice balls, cooked in sugared water, are consumed to symbolise reunion.

Ah Kiat Frozen Food has a history of offering themed desserts.

During the Mid-Autumn Festival, the stall introduced a variety of mooncakes with interesting themes. This included bear-themed, lotus paste-flavored mooncakes featuring Winnie the Pooh and the Brown bear from the Line app.

There was also the mahjong-themed mooncakes that came in a trio of flavours: lotus melon seeds, pandan melon seeds, lotus yam.

Furthermore, the stall also created irresistibly cute cartoon buns in the shape of characters like Minions, Hello Kitty and Cinnamoroll.

Address: 85 Bedok North Street 4, #01-165 Fengshan Market & Food Centre, Singapore 460085

Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 6am to 2pm; Monday, 7am to 11am

