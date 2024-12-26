'Whose is that?' Ghib Ojisan and wife break baby news to family in Japan and Singapore, record their reactions

The plan was to make it seem like an ordinary family get-together.

By the end of the gathering, the family found out that they'd soon be welcoming a new member.

On Monday (Dec 23), Ghib Ojisan and his wife shared a YouTube clip of them surprising their families with news that they will be having a baby.

"It's such a magical moment, I felt so happy," Ghib said, recalling the moment he saw his baby kicking during the ultrasound scan. He had announced in a video last month that he was going to become a father.

Ghib and his wife then planned to surprise her Singapore side of the family before flying to Japan and sharing the news with Ghib's family too.

The big invitation

Ghib's wife had invited her extended family over for dinner and none of them had any clue that they were in for a massive surprise.

With everyone gathered in the living room, Ghib directed their attention to the television, as he played an old vlog of his.

The screen then "malfunctioned" as planned, causing a short commotion among the family members before the clip cuts to a hospital scene with Ghib's wife getting an ultrasound scan.

Almost everyone in the room appeared to be dumbfounded by what they saw.

It took another second or two before the family realised this was the couple's creative way of announcing that they were having a baby.

With everyone in good spirits, Ghib decided to have a chat with his mother-in-law.

"I never expected [this]. I thought all this while, you both would want to still enjoy life," she said.

Ghib also took the chance to seek advice from her on how to be a good parent.

His mother-in-law cheekily replied: "You have to show more concern to your family. No more flirting!"

Trip to Japan

Surprising their Japanese side of the family was a much simpler affair.

Inside a box of snacks bought from Okinawa as a souvenir was an ultrasound image of their baby.

The couple presented this to them after a family dinner.

Ghib's mum reacted with shock, immediately understanding what they were getting at.

His dad, however, took a while longer to register the positive news.

"Whose is that?" the elderly man asked, with everyone else either smiling or clapping.

After making the announcement to his parents, Ghib also called his grandmother to inform her of the happy news but it didn't immediately hit home.

After a few attempts, Ghib's grandmother finally grasped what they were trying to say.

She congratulated the couple, before saying: "Please take care of yourself and give birth to a healthy baby."

A year of new experiences

As he patiently waits to meet his child, Ghib provided an analogy to describe his current situation.

It is not clear how far along Ghib's wife is in her pregnancy.

"Life with a child is probably like downloading DLC (downloadable content) in a video game and playing in a new map.

Life without a child is already enjoyable, but life with a child is like unlocking a new world," he said.

2025 is set to be a memorable year for Ghib. Not only is he going to welcome his child, but the YouTuber is set to open an udon stall as well.

"It's definitely going to be a busy but fun year," he noted.

