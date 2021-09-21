This is why 46-year-old Michelle Chia seems to be ageing in reverse

Along with her long time business partners and besties Pornsak Prajakwit and Addy Lee, Michelle started her own live-stream company, Mdada, in September last year. The trio has been a hit with audiences thus far.

Michelle, who streams more than four times a week for up to seven hour each session tells Her World that “there were times when we’ve already been streaming from 7pm until past midnight around 2am, and we still keep going because even at that time, we can sell up to 600 facial packages.”

It’s obvious that Michelle is a hard worker. She works hard for what she’s achieved, whether it’s her incredibly successful career, rocking bod or evidently radiant complexion.

As we celebrate Michelle’s 46th birthday (19 Sept) and all her accomplishments, we sat down to chat with the star as she spilled her life, work and beauty tips, including early makeup fails (see, she’s just like us).