Why is abalone still (relatively) so expensive?

Abalone is one of the items that makes regular appearances during Chinese New Year and at wedding dinners. In Chinese culture, it is believed that consuming abalone, also known as 鲍鱼 (Bàoyú), signifies good fortune and abundance.
Most Singaporeans have likened this sea snail as a strong contender against chewing gum in terms of texture and claim that it tastes like scallops. While this shellfish has proven to be a well-loved delicacy for many years, some say that abalone has no distinct taste.
However, abalone is not eaten frequently in Singapore, apart from the occasional trip to a Chinese seafood restaurant.
Perhaps due to its high cost, Singaporeans are not willing to splurge and incorporate it into their daily diets.Here are four reasons why abalone is sold at insane prices.
#1 HARVESTED BY HAND
Abalone must be harvested individually by hand. Unlike conventional seafood such as fishes and prawns, abalone cannot be obtained from the cast of a net. Therefore, the cost-to-yield ratio is very low.
Furthermore, due to their hard and heavy shells, abalone usually only appear on the seafloor, which means that a trained diver must dive deep into the waters to find and pick them. It takes a lot of dedication and hard work just to get one large abalone.
#2 DIVING FOR ABALONE IS RISKY
That being said, diving for abalone is a very risky business. Apart from being subjected to the rough sea waters and jagged shells, divers are also under the threat of sharks and other marine creatures.
In this article, it details how Tasmanian divers are exposed to rough working conditions, with the hopes of tapping into the niche Chinese market for dried abalone.
