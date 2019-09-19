Why are people still going to country clubs in Singapore?

Remember the good old days when spending the weekend golfing at your country club was the ultimate status symbol?

Well, times have changed, and unless you are over the age of fifty, living the good life is now more about instagramming pics of your year-long sabbatical spent travelling in South America.

What’s more, many country clubs’ main draw used to be their golf clubs.

Today, golf is falling out of favour with Singaporeans, especially as there are activities as diverse as MMA, aerial yoga and windsurfing available. And we’re out of the dark ages, so nobody needs to pay six figures just to use swimming pools and tennis courts.

In fact, it could even be free.

But country clubs are still (somewhat) alive and well, regardless of what young upstarts think.

Here’s how some of Singapore’s country clubs still manage to survive despite the current decline of country club memberships.

ORCHID COUNTRY CLUB AT YISHUN

For most of us plebs, the only time we’ll step into a country club is when we’re invited to a wedding.

Clubs like Orchid Country Club often have on-site ballrooms and accommodation that are quite luxurious and offer decent value for money.

In fact, Orchid Country Club has stayed relevant by rebranding itself as a resort.

The club offers guest rooms which can be reserved on sites like booking.com or Agoda.

Guests get to use the club’s facilities such as the swimming pools, tennis courts, spa and golf course.

For couples tying the knot, the club also serves as a wedding venue. It has a grand ballroom and several smaller suites, and offers wedding packages complete with menu, flowers, bridal suite and shuttle bus for guests.

Orchid Country Club membership fees

Orchid Country Club term membership Cost Weekday Term Golfing Membership $1,800 per year or $4,600 per 3 years Term Individual Local Social Membership (no golfing privileges) $1,500 per year Term Individual Foreign Golfing (Gold) $10,000 for 1 year (one-time)

Address: 1 Orchid Club Rd, Singapore 769162

ARANDA COUNTRY CLUB AT PASIR RIS

Here’s another club that has taken advantage of its spacious grounds to become a hotel and resort.

In particular, their location in Pasir Ris has made them a popular choice for guests looking for simple, family-style chalet accommodation from which to enjoy the nearby seaside.

Aranda Country Club’s accommodations are quite basic and unpretentious, and they also have facilities that are meant to appeal to the everyday Singaporean, such as karaoke rooms, a sauna, a swimming pool, a jackpot room, barbecue facilities and in-room mahjong tables.

To sweeten the deal, Passion Card members get a discount on executive suites and more.

Full memberships at Aranda Country Club

Full membership at Aranda Country Club Cost Entrance fee $1,500 Monthly subscription fee $45 Refundable deposit $200

Term memberships at Aranda Country Club

Term memberships at Aranda Country Club Cost Family members & friends $750 per year Children $400 to $600 per membership per year

Address: 60 Pasir Ris Drive 3, Singapore 519497

SINGAPORE ISLAND COUNTRY CLUB AT BUKIT TIMAH

While the popularity of golf in Singapore has dwindled and some clubs have been made to cede their golf courses for redevelopment, Singapore Island Country Club continues to be one of the most sought-after clubs for golf although they too are going to lose some of their land in 2021.

They’ve got some of the best-looking most immaculate golf courses in Singapore, with four 18-hole layouts and scenic terrains.

Even as the number of golfers dwindles in Singapore, an SICC membership continues to be coveted by those who do play, especially as they are notoriously exclusive—non-members cannot play there unless a member introduces them.