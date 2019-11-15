Why a baby's skin is different from adult skin

Read also

"However, not all fragrances are created equal. The types of problems generally observed with fragranced products are skin allergies and skin irritation which can sometimes happen with the skin has been exposed to fragrance allergens.

"And although some parents may believe that natural fragrances are always safer, scientifically this is not true. Natural fragrances from essential oils, for example, can often contain skin allergens that are of concern to dermatologists.

The key then, is to buy skincare products for babies with fragrances that adhere to international standards on fragrance.

WHAT ARE THE BENEFITS OF SIMPLE ACTS LIKE TOUCHING AND MASSAGING A BABY?

"The first three years of life are a critical period of brain development. By the age of three, about 85 per cent of the brain is developed. Neural connections, which allow babies to develop and learn to do things like walk, talk, think, and remember, are developing at an incredible rate. And these connections are formed from experiences and interaction," Ms. Telofski tells us.

"Babies experience the world through their senses. Research shows the importance of touch, engaging a baby's multiple senses and parent-baby engagement, for baby development.

"So, the time you spend engaging your baby's senses during everyday care routines, like bathing and moisturizing, is actually helping to support your baby's growth and development.

"A massage can provide emotional and physiological benefits for your growing baby. Massage can help baby calm and relax, even while supporting the bond and the feeling of closeness between a parent and baby.