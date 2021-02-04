Why balding tyres make you a road hazard

Car tyres are the 'legs' of your vehicle. If they're in bad condition, you can't travel far, and there's a higher chance of an accident happening.

What are bald car tyres?

Neglecting to get a new set of tyres to replace your bald ones may result in an accident you might regret in the future

PHOTO: Tyre-pressures.com

When your tyres start to lose tread depth and have a smooth-like appearance, it means your car tyres are balding.

Bald tyres can cause vehicles to lose traction on wet roads, posing a serious road hazard for other drivers, especially on rainy days.

What are signs of a bald tyre?

Signs of bald tyres are very obvious. You don't need to visit a tyre shop to find out. Look out for these signs:

1. Low tread

Under the Land Transport Authority (LTA) guidelines, your tread should be at least 1.6mm. That's the bare minimum for a safe drive. If you have 1.6mm tread depth, you should be scheduling a tyre change soon.

There are other signs that you need to change your car tyres, but we're not going into that in this article.

2. Visible tread wear indicators

Your tread wear indicators, also known as wear bars, are now flushed and visible. They're squarish shapes embedded in the tyre grooves and evenly spaced between the tyre's ribs and blocks. They are indicators that the tyre is worn out and must be changed.

3. Noticeable tyre cracks

Tyre cracks occur due to the breaking down of chemical and oil compounds in your tyre's rubber Balding or not, if your tyre cracks expose the nylon cap and steel bars of your wheel, call a tow truck to send your car to a workshop immediately.

4. Bulging tyre parts

Bulges in sidewalls usually equate to a tyre with weak structural integrity. They are often caused by running up kerbs, resulting in uneven tyre wear and premature balding at certain parts.

ALSO READ: When do you need to change your car's tyres?

What problems will arise from bald tyres?

Bald car tyres result in general loss of vehicle control.

1. Aquaplaning on wet roads

The chances of your car skidding is higher on wet or rainy days (especially with bald tyres).

PHOTO: sgCarMart

On wet weather days, driving with a bald car tyre is like walking with worn shoe soles. Water leaves a lubricated and slippery film on the roads. One wrong move and you'll skid your way into an accident.

Here are more tips for driving in the rain to tide you through Singapore's rainy days.

2. Poor braking

Since bald car tyres have reduced traction, braking effectively on the wet or sandy roads is out of the question. Your brakes don't provide traction for slowing down, your tyres do. Head down to the tyre shop for a change as soon as possible.

3. Increases likelihood of tyre punctures

The more worn out your tyre tread is, the more likely you'll get a tyre puncture. You're susceptible to flat tyres or tyre blowouts, which can damage other parts of your car - maybe even causing a small accident.

ALSO READ: How to choose the right set of tyres for your driving needs

What can you do to avoid bald tyres?

You can avoid bald car tyres by ensuring your car tyres are in good health. Here are three ways to do so.

1. Regular trips to a tyre workshop

The rule of thumb for tyres - change them every 30,000km or every 3 years.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

Send your car for regular tyre checks.

Tyre workshops usually advise drivers to change car tyres every 30,000km or every three years (whichever comes first). That's the general 'safe' lifespan of a tyre.

Buying a new set of tyres will set you back $200 to $300 (on average). That's like a little less than $9 a month!

2. Knowing your tyre's life span

Look out for the manufacturing date. Sometimes, the tyres may be cheaper because they were manfactured long ago.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

Look for the tyre's manufacturing date to get a sense of its life span. They're the last four digits imprinted on the tyre wall. The first two digits represent the week of manufacture, with numbers ranging from "01" to "53", while the last two digits represent the year.

For instance, 0518 means the tyre was manufactured on the 5th week (end January to early February) of 2018. If you're uncertain, you can seek clarification from the tyre shop mechanic.

3. Don't settle for cheap car tyres

If it's too good to be true, it probably is. Cheap car tyres may look brand new, but they may be of poor quality, or they've got a shorter life span. It's still best to avoid them, especially if you can't tell if the internal rubber properties are still in good condition.

It's always better to be safe than sorry (and broke from expensive repairs in the event you get into an accident). Don't drive on bald tyres. Ever.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.