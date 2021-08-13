Why Beyond The Vines is so big on functionality

Walk along Orchard Road and you’ll very likely spot someone carrying the Dumpling – the lightweight nylon, water-resistant and reversible bag from Beyond The Vines. “

We actually designed the first version of the Dumpling as part of a capsule collection back in 2019, but it really took off after we brought it back in fresher colourways and improved on the design,” says Rebecca Ting, who co-founded the Singapore brand with her husband Daniel Chew in 2015.

Co-founders of Beyond The Vines: Rebecca Ting and Daniel Chew.

PHOTO: Beyond The Vines

Previously a womenswear label, Beyond The Vines is now a comprehensive multidisciplinary design studio offering womenswear, menswear, bags and lifestyle products.

The pair started working on the rebranding at the end of 2019, and when the pandemic hit in early 2020, they quickly shifted the focus from ready-to-wear to accessories, to accommodate the demands of their customers during the circuit breaker when everyone was working from home.

And that’s how they created the local version of an It bag – the Dumpling (from $59 to $89).

“We were both surprised at the response, but at the same time, not that surprised because we know how functional and easy the bag is to use,” says Rebecca, who leads the creative and design team.

She adds: “Our design philosophy has always been about duality: create boldly, design simply. Our inspiration comes from keeping with the pulse of contemporary culture and our natural atmosphere, to find strength where differences exist.”

PHOTO: Beyond The Vines

Almost a year on since the rebranding, the couple say they’ve seen a positive difference: “We definitely see a huge change in the way our customers engage with us, whether it’s through Instagram, especially in our livestreams, or e-mail.

"There’s a lot more warmth and a candidness that we feel is hard to come by.”

The duo also expanded their offerings with a comprehensive menswear collection.

“We’ve always been pretty functional dressers. If anything, our style didn’t change much, we just became more comfortable with who we were and how we dressed, then made it fashionable,” says Daniel, who is in charge of business development and partnerships.

PHOTO: Beyond The Vines

“Our biggest challenge with menswear was getting the fit right. We’re really proud of the cut and fabrics used for our men’s styles – we’ve seen many customers come in to buy the whole colour range of our T-shirts,” shares Rebecca.

So if you haven’t heard or seen the brand’s extensive range of must-have accessories and apparel, then it’s about time to get acquainted. From bags to clothes for both and men and women, here are some of our favourites.

Utility Camisole Top, $79

PHOTO: Beyond The Vines

Buy it here

Colourblock Rayon Dress, $109

PHOTO: Beyond The Vines

Buy it here

Belted Crepe Culottes, $89

PHOTO: Beyond The Vines

Buy it here

Canvas Carryall 03, $129

PHOTO: Beyond The Vines

Buy it here

Nylon Reversible Bucket Hat, $59

PHOTO: Beyond The Vines

Buy it here

Contrast Twill Logo Cap, $59

PHOTO: Beyond The Vines

Buy it here

The Flat Bag, $49

PHOTO: Beyond The Vines

Buy it here

Soft Jersey Reusable Face Mask, $20

PHOTO: Beyond The Vines

Buy it here

M Dumpling Bag, $79

PHOTO: Beyond The Vines

Buy it here

Oversized Patch iPhone Case, $22

PHOTO: Beyond The Vines

Buy it here

ALSO READ: The Singaporean couple who is championing comfort and versatility for local fashion

This article was first published in Her World Online.