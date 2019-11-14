Why boredom is good for your kid

When we were growing up, complaints of "I'm bored!" were greeted with "Read a book!" or "Clean your room!".

That was about the extent of the solution provided. Our parents expected us to amuse ourselves, and we did.

Things are different now. Many parents feel that every moment should be spent doing something constructive, rather than just letting children be.

Today's children have so much more to ward off boredom - shelves filled with books, countless toys and every entertainment gadget available to mankind - yet they still whine that they are bored.

Child experts believe that children don't get bored unless they have been conditioned to require constant external stimulation and entertainment.

BOREDOM IS GOOD

Louise Favaro, head of Student Services at Chatsworth International School, agrees. "When a child expresses boredom to the parent, it is viewed as a problem that needs to be fixed. Parents often fall into the trap of trying to appease their child's every need, so when it comes to boredom, their response is to jump in and try to rescue the child from it."

These parents, who feel responsible when their children are bored, tend to respond by giving them more structured activities.