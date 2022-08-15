Why buy hot hatches when you can buy these 2-door sports cars?

From the ever-popular Honda Civic Type R to the iconic Volkswagen Golf GTI, hot hatches have always been our favourite type of cars.

And why shouldn't they be? They're practical (when in five-door format), fun to drive, sound great and most of them look really sporty and good.

But aren't there any other types of cars that can better them? Well, yes and no, depending on what you prioritise in a car.

Here, we present to you several low-slung, two-door sports cars that can be suitable alternatives to the common hot hatches you see on our roads today.

Audi TTS Coupe (Second generation)

The Audi TTS has ample show to match its go.

The Audi TTS Coupe is that sort of 2+2 low slung, two-door sports car that has ample show to match its go.

With its two-litre four-cylinder turbocharged powerplant pumping out 272bhp and 350Nm of twisting force to all four corners, the TTS Coupe will smash the century sprint in just 5.2 seconds – a timing that's faster than both the Renault Megane RS and the Volkswagen Golf GTI.

You could also have the option of going for the TTS Roadster, but it's worth noting that the drop-top version of the TTS is strictly a two-seater sports car.

Whatever the case, there's no doubting the fact that this handsome-looking car is a good alternative to your commonly-found hot hatches here in Singapore.

BMW Z4 Roadster E89 (Second generation)

The BMW Z4 is a stunning-looking sports car.

Thankfully for our used car section, you can still easily get one of this in Singapore. The different variants of the facelifted version obviously have different power output.

For instance, both the sDrive20i and the sDrive28i have a two-litre four-pot powerplant that produces 184bhp and 245bhp via an eight-speed automatic transmission respectively.

The sDrive35i, on the other hand, has a juicier three-litre in-line six-cylinder that will churn out 340bhp via a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Still, whatever variant you decide to choose, the sleek-looking BMW Z4 will not disappoint with its decidedly sporty demeanour and lovely exhaust soundtrack that will please even the most demanding and difficult enthusiast.

Mercedes-Benz SL-Class R230 (Facelifted fifth generation)

Sporty and premium: The Mercedes-Benz SL-Class.

This two-seater drop-top Merc is a thing of beauty. Over the span of six decades, the SL-Class has seen six different iterations, but it's the facelifted fifth generation that we reckon is the one to consider as a good alternative to hot hatches.

The Mercedes-Benz SL350, one of the many variants that can be found on our used car section, is a looker that produces 315bhp and 360Nm of torque.

These figures come from the 3.5-litre V6 powerplant that's mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission. As such, the car will cross the 100km/h mark in just 6.2 seconds.

Porsche 911 (997)

The Porsche 911 remains to be the epitome of a two-door sports car

The list of two-door sports car wouldn't be complete without the Porsche 911.

While our favourite remains to be the 997, there's no doubting the fact that almost every generation of the car is mighty impressive.

However, prices of this car can be a tad steep. But if your budget allows, this has to be the car that any enthusiasts will have over any hot hatches.

With the countless variants available, you can expect high power output from over 300bhp (Carrera) right up to over 500bhp (Turbo S). More than just figures, it's also the way the 911 handles on the road.

Expect nothing less than pure driving and aural pleasure with the 911.

Toyota GR Supra

The Toyota GR Supra looks menacing on the go.

We would take the A90 Toyota GR Supra over several hot hatches in a heartbeat. Available in both two-litre four-pot as well as a three-litre straight six guise, the Supra is a two-seater sports car that has an aggressive and matured look.

Needless to mention, while the three-litre variant is the more entertaining and luscious one to have, the two-litre variant is powerful enough for everyday driving.

It pumps out 255bhp and 400Nm of torque via an eight-speed automatic transmission and will finish the century sprint in just 5.2 seconds before hitting a top speed of 250km/h.

With this variant, not only are you able to enjoy a comfortable daily drive, annual road tax will also be more affordable.

Toyota 86/Subaru BRZ

Both the Toyota 86 (left) and Subaru BRZ are good-looking fun-to-drive cars.

These two cars have to be the most commonly loved 2+2 cars and are certainly worthy enough to be considered as alternatives to hot hatches.

Depending on which brands you prefer, both the rear-wheel driven Toyota 86 and the Subaru BRZ will not disappoint when it comes to driving fun – whether you get them in manual or automatic guises.

Unfortunately, due to their popularity and high COE prices, you can expect the depreciation of both cars to hover around the $15k/year mark, but do not let this stop you from snapping one of these up if your budget allows.

