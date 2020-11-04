Why car cameras are essential for any car in Singapore

Records car accidents on the roads

Speeds up car accident claims process

Lowers car insurance premiums

Catches parking lot culprits

Deters thefts and break-ins

They're affordable

Record car accidents on the roads

Car cameras are incredibly useful for making car accident reports in Singapore. If you don't have a car camera, it's time you consider buying one.Here are reasons why you should get a car camera:

Witnessed a car accident or spotted a traffic infringement on the roads? You can check your car camera to revisit what happened and upload the footage on Facebook. Singaporeans love giving their 'two-cents' on stupid/reckless drivers.



The car camera footage can also be used as eye-witness evidence and its especially crucial when the involved parties don't own one themselves.

Speed up car accident claims process

If you're making a car insurance claim after a car accident in Singapore, simply submit the car camera footage of the accident to your insurer and they'll settle the rest.



Car cameras capture indisputable evidence that insurers use to determine 'whose fault was it'. Ambiguities regarding liability are quickly resolved and insurers can close your case conclusively and efficiently.

Lower car insurance premiums

Some insurers like Direct Asia car insurance reward car owners with a 4 per cent discount off their car insurance premiums if they have a car camera installed. 4 per cent might seem like peanuts but it adds up over the 10 years of owning your car.



Furthermore, you can keep your No-Claims Discount (NCD) when your car camera provides invaluable evidence of your innocence in a car accident (provided that it was not your fault of course).

Catches parking lot culprits

Car cameras are useful if someone 'hit and runs' your car - where the culprit drives off after kissing your car bonnet or scratching your doors.



Thankfully, your car camera sees everything. It'll help insurers or the police catch the culprit. The best car cameras have night-vision and record all day, giving you surveillance 24/7.

Deters thefts and break-ins

Even if you know how to drive safely on the roads in Singapore, you're not spared from thefts and break-ins. It's a very unlikely occurrence in Singapore so you don't have to worry. But, it's always good to be safe than sorry.

They're affordable

Car camera prices range from the low to mid hundreds. Consider going for the higher-end car cameras that can shoot in HD and capture the other driver's blackheads.



It's reassuring to have that blinking light on your windscreen. People will think twice before messing around with your car.

Which car camera is good in Singapore?

Here are some recommendations to consider: