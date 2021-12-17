Why Cheryl Yang applies sheet masks as the last step of her skincare routine

Since rising to fame in idol drama My Queen (2009) opposite Ethan Juan, Cheryl Yang has cemented a place in many people's hearts with many notable productions such as A Touch of Green (2015) and The Mirror (2019).

This year, Cheryl starred in the Netflix series Light The Night alongside Ruby Lin as mamasans running a nightclub catering to wealthy businessmen.

Happily married to her businessman husband Ben since 2019, the Taiwanese actress is known for youthful appearance. To celebrate Cheryl who turned 44 on Dec 12, we've rounded up her best beauty secrets below.

Back to basics

According to Cheryl Yang, there are two main pillars to a good skincare routine. The first is cleansing. This is because once the skin is properly cleansed, any skincare products you apply subsequently will be more efficacious.

Cheryl didn't share her cleansing routine but we recommend a double cleanse at night featuring an oil cleanser first to break down any makeup and sunscreen before using a facial cleanser to wash off all the grime and pollution from the day.

Hydration is essential

In addition to cleansing, hydration is the other pillar in Cheryl's skincare routine. Here, she emphasises the use of a hydrating toner.

She would saturate a cotton pad with it before wiping it all across the face before starting on her skincare routine. Cheryl reckons that this helps the subsequent products absorb better.

Be mindful of your beauty routine

Speaking of her skincare routine, Cheryl has professed that her skincare spans over an hour long and contains 10 products.

The products include toner and essences to sheet masks and lip care, ensuring that even her ears are taken care of.

While she doesn't say why she pays so much attention to detail, we reckon it is her way of being mindful of her beauty routine and showering herself with self-care and self-love.

Facial massage to combat wrinkles

After cleansing, Cheryl Yang employs facial massage to combat wrinkles and fine lines. Using the Snova Placenta Essence, she focuses the application on areas such as the crow's feet and nasolabial lines and massages for about a minute to aid absorption.

Focus on brightening

While many might chase for a fairer complexion, Cheryl pursues a brighter complexion that looks even and translucent.

Her weapon? Serums and essences targeting hyperpigmentation. And instead of applying only on the spots, she applies them over her face.

Mask at the end

For the majority of us, sheet masking likely comes after cleansing and before moisturising, usually replacing our serum step. But for Cheryl, she masks at the end of her skincare routine after everything has been applied.

Her rationale is that this helps to lock all the nourishing ingredients in and credits this method to help her skin get over fatigue from long hours of filming.

Try intermittent fasting

Cheryl has confessed that she partakes in intermittent fasting. In fact, she does the 168 method which involves allowing yourself to eat within an eight-hour window in the day before fasting for the next 16 hours.

She recommends finding a schedule that works for your body and ensuring that you eat whole foods that aren't overly processed, oily or spicy.

Maintain good posture

Unless she's taking photographs, Cheryl has made it a point to not sit cross-legged. Her reason is that sitting cross-legged is very bad for posture.

In addition, when Cheryl stands upright, she maintains a soft bend on her knees and uses her core for support. This prevents her thighs from becoming bigger from continued exertion.

Eat wisely

Besides drinking enough water and consuming more fruits (which increases her vitamin C intake), Cheryl also tries to avoid greasy fried foods and limit her intake of sugary foods.

She also opts for foods that are beneficial for the skin, such as almonds, tofu, pomegranates and barley green bean soup.

Find an exercise you love

Exercise is undoubtedly beneficial to us. While Cheryl partakes in exercises such as dancing and working out in the gym, she advocates finding one that suits what your body likes and needs.

For example, if your back muscles are weak, you should find ways to strengthen them in order to ensure that your body is balanced and healthy.

This article was first published in Her World Online.