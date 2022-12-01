Why is EV uptake in Singapore still so slow? Let's look at the numbers to find out

Let's talk about EVs, again.

While EVs are the future that every carmaker touts, it's plainly evident to anyone here in Singapore that EV uptake is still relatively slow.

Globally, EV sales have significantly picked up in recent years.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

Based on the IEA's Global Electric Vehicle Outlook 2022 report, electrified car sales in 2021 have tripled in just three years, driven largely by China. China sold more electric cars (defined in this report as BEVs and PHEVs) in 2020 than the rest of the world combined, and now accounted for 16 per cent of domestic car sales in 2021. In Europe, electric cars account for 17 per cent of auto sales in 2021. In the USA, electric cars account for 4.5 per cent of new car sales, buoyed largely by Tesla (accounting for half). Globally, EV sales share stands at 8.6 per cent.

In Singapore? There was a total of 45,442 new cars registered in 2021. While LTA does not have a specific category for EVs (they get lumped into the 'Others' category, which includes hybrids), LTA does have a statistic for the total vehicle population by fuel type.

In 2021, the number of BEVs and PHEVs combined stand at 3,634, compared to 1,769 in 2020. It would be reasonable to assume that the key bulk of the 1,865 increase is from new registrations (EVs here are generally not old enough to be deregistered and/or replaced). Even using that somewhat optimistic figure, Singapore's EV sales share is just 0.04 per cent.

In Singapore, BEVs and PHEVs make up a tiny 0.005% of the total car population.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

Furthermore, the EVs in Singapore amount to just 0.005 per cent of the total car population. That stands in stark contrast against an outlier country like Norway (22.1 per cent), but also regions like China (2.6 per cent), Europe (2.3 per cent), and even petrol-mad America (0.9 per cent).

Why?

There are, of course, concerns about charging infrastructure, though there is presently a push to grow the charging network significantly. We can also moan about COE and outrageous car prices, but that's not an EV-specific gripe. And yes, as we've evaluated previously, while you can save on 'fuel', it's not actually cheaper to buy and own an EV today.

While infrastructure could be more robust, it is not the singular limiting factor to EV uptake.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

Why is that so? I think there is one crucial component that we can, and should, evaluate - price. Once aggregated for COE, the price of a car in Singapore is determined chiefly by two things - cost, and profit.

Cost refers to the car's OMV - how much it's valued, and thus subsequently taxed. While specific OMV ranges from car to car, these figures are indicative of the car's value coming out of the factory.

Profit is simply the markup that dealers make on each car sold.

A cost comparison can give us more clarity on the price disparity between ICE and EV models.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

With readily available data, let's compare models with both ICE and BEV variants, and look at the relative pricing and see if there are any obvious conclusions to draw. For these calculations, we will use the respective base variants for comparison.

* Calculated using data available on sgcarmart and LTA.

Cost