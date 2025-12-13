Why every mum in Singapore should schedule a mammogram

As parents, our days are full with school runs, meals, work, and family time. Very often we overlook our own health.

But taking care of your breast health through a mammogram in Singapore is one of the best ways to stay well for your loved ones and yourself.

Regular breast screening helps catch potential issues early, when treatments are most effective.

Think of it as a check-in for yourself, just like how you check in on the kids' health.

What is a mammogram and why it's important

A mammogram is a low-dose X-ray of your breast tissue that helps spot small lumps or abnormal changes, often before you can feel anything yourself. That is what makes it so useful.

In Singapore, breast cancer remains one of the most common cancers among women.

Early detection dramatically raises survival rates. The sooner you find anything unusual, the better the outcome.

When should you go for breast screening in Singapore?

According to the Health Promotion Board (HPB) and the national BreastScreen Singapore programme:

Women aged 40-49: Consider a mammogram once a year after discussing with your doctor.

Women aged 50-69: A mammogram once every two years is advised.

For women with a family history of breast cancer or other risk factors, more frequent screening or an earlier start may be recommended.

What to expect during a mammogram

Here's a step-by-step of how it goes and how to prepare:

The procedure usually takes about 15-20 minutes.

You will stand in front of the mammography machine while your breast is gently squeezed between two plates so clear X-rays can be taken.

There will be some pressure, but it is over quickly. If you feel pain, tell the technician.

A few prep tips: Avoid deodorant, lotion, or powder on your breasts or underarms before the screening as they can affect image quality. Wear a two-piece outfit so you only need to remove your top. Try to schedule the appointment about a week after your period when your breasts may be less tender.



Where to get a mammogram in Singapore

There are several options:

BreastScreen Singapore (BSS): The national programme offering subsidised mammograms at selected clinics.

HPB's mobile mammogram units: These travel to neighbourhoods for convenience.

Hospitals and private clinics: Many major hospitals and specialist breast clinics provide mammograms, and some also offer packages that include consultations.

You can check the websites of BreastScreen Singapore or HPB for the latest list of locations and approved clinics.

Mammogram cost in Singapore

Through the BreastScreen Singapore programme, subsidised rates are available for Singapore citizens:

Ages 50 and above: approximately $50

Ages 40-49: approximately $75

You can often use your Medisave for screening at eligible clinics.

If you choose a private facility or a non-subsidised route, costs will be higher, so always ask for a quote and confirm what the package includes such as images, consultation, and follow-up.

What if your results are abnormal?

Seeing something flagged in your mammogram is not the end of the world. Many abnormalities turn out to be benign, such as cysts or dense breast tissue.

Your doctor may suggest:

A breast ultrasound, especially if you have dense breasts

A biopsy, if further investigation is needed

Stay calm, ask questions, and make sure you understand what the next steps are.

Breast health starts with you

Mums, you give so much of yourself every day. It is time to give a little back to yourself.

Booking a mammogram may feel like one more thing in a busy schedule, but it is a short step with a potentially life-saving impact.

If you have been putting it off, consider this your sign to schedule that screening. Staying well means being there for your family for many years ahead.

[[nid:725458]]

This article was first published in theAsianparent.