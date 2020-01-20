Why I decided not to buy any new clothes for CNY this year

"New is always better," said Barney Stinson aka Neil Patrick Harris' character from How I Met Your Mother. And while I don't fully agree with such a blanket statement, I have to say, I'm a lot more like Barney than I'd like to admit.

I love the novelty of anything new.

Whether it's a new restaurant, a TV show, an interesting art exhibition, a country I've yet to explore and, of course, new clothes, the idea of exploring the unknown has always been a huge draw to me.

This love for newness is prevalent to who I am as a person. Based on the Myers-Brigg Type Indicator (MBTI) personality test, I'm an ENFP, which means I get easily bored by details and repetition and often seek out situations that offer an escape from the mundane.

In the Big Five Personality Test, my openness to experience is a whopping 94 per cent, which means I enjoy playing with ideas and discovering novel experiences. And in a ba zhi reading a Fengshui master recently did for me, he accurately predicted that I am very inquisitive by nature.

So when it comes to Chinese New Year, where we basically need new, well, everything to have good luck for the year, I say bring it on. And, hands-down, my favourite thing to do was to buy new clothes.

I bought this last year for CNY to go visit my grandma in as it looked like a modern alternative to a cheongsam.

PHOTO: CLEO Singapore

As a teen who wasn't really earning her own keep (other than my salary from part-time jobs during school breaks), this was an occasion I really looked forward to.

I mean, I've gone shopping with reasons such as "It's Tuesday" or "I saw Cady Heron wear army pants and flip flops so I bought army pants and flip flops".

So an all-expenses-paid shopping spree from my mother in the name of good luck and fortune for the year? I'll take it.