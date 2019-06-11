Why Singapore model-actress Ase Wong chose to freeze her eggs in Bangkok

FACING FERTILITY ISSUES

Two years ago, Singaporean actress Ase Wang, 37, discovered that she had fertility issues after going for a check-up.

Three different doctors gave the prognosis that it would probably be difficult for her to conceive naturally because of her low reserve of eggs.

All that came as a rude shock to the local model-host who considers being a mother and having kids as the “greatest achievement”, she said in an interview with The Straits Times.

So naturally, she wondered why she had this problem since she exercises and is generally healthy.

“IT SUCKS TO HAVE SO FEW EGGS"

Recalling that it was an emotionally trying time, the actress said candidly in The Straits Times video: “It sucks to have so few eggs."

So the actress, who divides her time between Bangkok and Singapore, turned to the Thai capital to freeze her eggs because social egg freezing is prohibited in Singapore.

In Singapore, women can freeze their eggs only for medical reasons, such as when they have to undergo chemotherapy, which may adversely affect their fertility.

Social egg freezing refers to when women do it for non-medical reasons, such as because they have not met Mr Right or are not ready to have children.

SO WHY DID ASE FREEZE HER EGGS?

Friends have asked her why she did not have kids earlier.