Why Singaporean families are looking at this landed enclave from around $4m

Today, we're back in the East again for our landed estate exploration. This time at Fowlie Road.

It's been raining almost every day, so it was a little tricky to find a day clear enough to do one of these landed enclave walkabouts. You may be wondering what my logistical difficulties have to do with this series about landed houses - well, given how much rain we've had lately, one of the things I was concerned about was obviously flooding.

According to this NLB article, at least part of Fowlie Road is low lying. The nearby Onan Road was prone to flash floods in the past, but there have been less of these today compared to the '70s. You can find out about heavy rain warnings here. I did a Google News search for "Fowlie Road flooding" but no recent news came up.

Before we start our wanderings, let's take a look at the map of the area.

As you can see from the map, this is a part of Singapore we’ve been to a few times: see my earlier mention of Onan Road for the link to our Onan Road landed estate tour. Fowlie Road runs parallel to East Coast Road and connects Joo Chiat Road and a linear green park.

I really like its proximity to the green space. There is also a “shortcut” to Tanjong Katong Primary School which is only about a five minute walk away.

The streets in this neighbourhood are laid out in a grid pattern and most of the streets generally follow a north-south orientation. But Fowlie Road is among a handful in this estate that follow a somewhat West-East orientation.

The layout of this neighbourhood certainly emphasises the area’s charm and low-density landed enclave lifestyle, characteristic of most of the landed estates in the East and East Coast areas.

Let me show you what I mean!

On East Coast Road, you find lots of shophouse restaurants and more, and a little down the way, you’ll find The Odeon Katong shopping mall, Katong Square, and i12 Katong shopping mall. It makes this part of the East cute but also practical, with lots of amenities in the malls such as a supermarket, parking, and clinic in i12 Katong.

But before we go, here are the last transacted prices. We can see that the most recent sale on Fowlie Road involved a terrace house that sat on a 1,744 sq ft plot, which fetched $4.44 million ($2,546 psf) when it was sold on Aug 22 this year. Based on caveat data, it seems that sales of semi-detached houses are less common, with only one sale in the last 13 years!

[[nid:726773]]

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.