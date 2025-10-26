Why some experts warn against giving smartphones to kids under 13

Thinking of giving your child a smartphone before the age of 13? Experts say: not so fast.

A new global study has raised serious concerns about the long-term impact of early smartphone use on children's mental health.

The research, which analysed data from more than 100,000 young adults across 27 countries, suggests that kids who began using smartphones before age 13 faced significantly higher risks of psychological and emotional issues as they got older.

The risks:

Mental health struggles linked to early phone use

Among the most alarming findings was a clear link between early smartphone use and suicidal thoughts.

Young adults who started using smartphones before age 13 were twice as likely to report suicidal ideation compared to those who got their first phone later.

Researchers also noted increased difficulty with emotional regulation and a marked decline in self-worth among early users.

While both boys and girls were affected, the study found that girls experienced stronger emotional impacts.

Those who had early access to smartphones reported higher levels of anxiety, sadness and lower self-esteem, fuelled in part by social media exposure and online comparison.

Disconnection from reality and everyday relationships

Another troubling trend was a sense of detachment from reality.

Kids who used smartphones at an early age were more likely to feel disconnected from the real world and struggled with face-to-face interactions.

Many also experienced disrupted sleep and overstimulation, which compounded their mental health struggles.

The researchers emphasised that the issue is not simply about screen time. It's about how early the exposure happens.

Young brains are still developing the capacity to regulate emotions, manage addictive behaviours, and process digital information.

Smartphones, with their constant notifications, curated feeds, and access to unfiltered content, can overwhelm children who aren't developmentally ready.

Experts call for action and delayed phone access

Given the findings, many experts are urging parents to delay giving smartphones to children until they're at least 14 years old.

Some are even comparing the need for regulation to age-based restrictions on alcohol or tobacco.

"We don't let kids smoke or drink because their brains and bodies aren't ready," one researcher noted.

"Why are we handing them a device that can alter their mental health before they even understand how to manage it?"

The study adds to a growing body of evidence pointing to the harms of early and unmonitored digital use.

Other research published in Jama has linked compulsive digital behaviour, not just screen time, to rising rates of mental health issues, including suicidal ideation.

What parents can do

Parents don't need to fear technology. They do need to be intentional. Before giving a child their first phone, experts recommend considering:

Readiness: Is your child emotionally mature enough to handle digital interactions?

Boundaries: Will there be rules about usage time, apps, and screen-free hours?

Guidance: Are you prepared to regularly talk about online safety, emotions, and mental health?

Final thoughts

Smartphones aren't a rite of passage. They're powerful tools that require maturity, supervision, and boundaries.

Giving a child access too early may put them at risk in ways we're only beginning to understand.

If you're on the fence about when to introduce a smartphone, consider waiting. The research is clear: a few extra years of protection could make a lifelong difference.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.