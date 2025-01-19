Why some homebuyers stay away from top-floor properties in Singapore

Top-floor units are often associated with luxury and price premiums. But as they say, one man's ceiling is another man's… Okay, that cliche doesn't work here. The point is: not everyone appreciates top-floor units. This is a minority view, as it's deeply ingrained that "higher floors = better value."

However, there's a reason why some homeowners-who have experienced top-floor living-have their gripes about it. Before you fork out a fortune for the priciest unit in a stack (often the highest), be aware of some potential drawbacks. Here's why some of your fellow Singaporeans would prefer a high floor, but not the very highest:

Let's address the first and most obvious issue, which is cost:

The units on the highest floor are usually the most expensive. Besides being capital-intensive, it's also worth noting that-based on numbers we've gathered-the topmost units are not always the most profitable. In some cases, ground-floor units can match higher-floor units for gains.

The high initial prices leave less room for appreciation, and there are no real guarantees of better gains. In fact, most realtors will tell you it's best to fork out for a top-floor unit as a form of homeowner's indulgence: do it because it's something you'd enjoy, not because it's a better investment. For some buyers, this already disqualifies such units as too much of a pricey luxury.

That being said, let's look at some of the other reasons it's not always preferred:

1. Roof leaks tend to be more problematic

For those on the ground or middle floors, dealing with a ceiling leak is routine: you report it to the management, get in touch with the person upstairs, and they have their contractor fix it (unless they can somehow prove it's your fault). Assuming a decent upstairs neighbour, this can be done fairly quickly.

If you're in the topmost unit, however, the situation gets worse. You're directly under the roof, so unlike your lower-floor neighbours, there isn't a unit between you and the elements.

Unlike a ceiling leak, you can't just ask the upstairs neighbour to refrain from turning on certain taps until it's fixed. You'll have to live with leaks whenever it rains.

And, because the universe loves irony, periods of heavy rain are precisely when the waterproofing is most likely to show its deterioration.

Fixing the rooftop also tends to be a lot slower than fixing a regular ceiling. It may involve replacing roof slabs, mechanical equipment like water tanks, or addressing water penetration into pipes, vents, antennas, etc.

Now, at least you're not directly paying for this, except through your maintenance fees. But it's going to be a small consolation if the repairs require engineers, specialised crews, and months for condo management to get the necessary approvals.

If a condo allows roof access, always check if it's in good shape (e.g., the gutters and traps are not overflowing in heavy rain). We've heard horror stories of rainwater seeping through the roof-access door, and damaging carpets or wooden flooring.

The topmost floor is supposed to be the quietest unit, being elevated far above the road and not having anyone else upstairs. But as some of our readers and realtors have pointed out, don't overlook the menace from below. If it turns out that the downstairs neighbour likes to scream and yell, or blast their music, you could be just as badly affected by the noise.

Likewise, some top-floor units happen to be at the same height and facing an elevated MRT rail or a major highway nearby. This would defeat the purpose of paying more for a top-floor unit. You may even find that, ironically, ground and lower-floor units are better insulated from noise in some condos. Developers often include features like dense foliage to block road noise, but due to the shrubbery's limited height, they don't block the sound for the highest-floor units.

This is why, when we conduct walkthroughs for buyers, we like to use decibel counters even for top-most units. It's best not to make assumptions.

3. Rooftop facilities can be disruptive

Some projects have rooftop facilities, such as tennis courts, pools, or sky gardens/rooftop BBQ areas. Depending on how well-designed the project is, this can cause disruptions. Noise is the most obvious issue, as people having parties, exercising to Zumba music, etc., on the rooftop can travel through your ceiling.

But there's another issue we've heard of concerning the lift: in some of these projects, having facilities upstairs means you're constantly having to crowd into the lift with a BBQ party, people lugging sports equipment, or those who are soaking wet from the pool. The facility is right above your floor, so you have to expect it to be packed on the way down.

We've also heard some homeowners complain about having a pool right above them and the potential for leaks (although we've never seen an actual pool leak into someone's condo unit-do reach out to us if you've experienced this!).

4. The "white sky" effect

This varies greatly based on the project and even the weather conditions on certain days. But there does appear to be a "sweet spot" for great views, which is not necessarily all the way to the top.

At the very pinnacle of a building, you might get the "white sky" effect: there's nothing outside the window except glaring white. Sun glare, as well as rainy weather, can also obscure details on the ground. At that point, you're likely to just keep the curtains drawn.

This is often true for facings where there are no other tall buildings (i.e., you're facing a landed enclave), and there's a sense of just nothingness outside your window.

This is a good reason to also view units that are a few floors down, perhaps within the upper-middle floors. You may find the view is much more pleasant at that height. You can at least see some ground-level activity, like things going on by the poolside, or the colours of the nearby greenery.

5. Usually the longest wait times for the lift

If you're picking a topmost unit, you need to bear with longer wait times for the lift. This includes longer wait times for deliveries and serious problems in the event of a lift breakdown. The severity of this does vary, though: proper maintenance of the elevators, as well as having sufficient lifts, can go a long way toward resolving the issue.

But you do have to brace for a bit of frustration, such as during festive seasons when the lift might be stopping at every other floor, or in situations where many residents are moving in or out at the same time. If contractors or renovators take up one or more lifts, being stuck on the top floor is even more annoying.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.