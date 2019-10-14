This is why you have sensitised skin, according to a dermatologist

PHOTO: Instagram/belif.official
CLEO Singapore

At some point in your life, chances are that your skin will fall into the "sensitive" category.

Sensitive skin looks and feels different for everyone, but common symptoms include itching, redness and adverse reactions to more potent products.

But these are also symptoms of sensitised skin.

So what's the difference between sensitive skin and sensitised skin?

Dr Lam Bee Lan, founder and director of Ageless Medical, says, "Sensitive skin is a genetic trait, while sensitised skin is a reaction triggered by certain environmental or lifestyle factors and usually occurs over time. Sensitised skin is caused due to damaged barrier function of the skin that results in irritation."

So while sensitive skin is a skin type, sensitised skin is a skin condition that can be brought on by alcohol consumption, dehydration and diet (aka having too much fun), and irritants like extremely hot or cold weather, pollen and pollution (hello, haze!), chemicals, certain skincare products and even stress (aka not having enough fun).

But here's the good news: "Since sensitisation of the skin is a response to an external factor, it is possible that sensitisation may be fully reversed/controlled."

What can you do to help soothe sensitised skin?

Sensitised skin usually feels dry, itchy, sore and tight, looks red, and has rough patches and uneven texture.

It can also feel irritated, and sting when you apply certain skincare products.

To minimise inflammation and soothe skin, Dr Lam suggests avoiding the use of hot water, harsh cleansers and exfoliators.

Instead, opt for gentle products that have aloe vera, ceramides, evening primrose, vitamin E or shea butter that will block irritants and pollutants from further aggravating the skin.

Centella asiatica is another ingredient that will help calm stressed and irritated skin.

But don't forget that diet, getting enough sleep and drinking lots of water also play a big part in treating sensitised skin.

Also, use a sunscreen that has complete broad-spectrum protection such as the Ageless DNA Repair Sunblock, which prevents skin damage triggered by blue light, pollution, heat (infrared), UVA and UVB  rays.

It also protects and repairs DNA damage, slowing down premature skin ageing and development of hyper-pigmentation.  

Scroll through to see our round-up of soothing, calming and restorative skincare products for sensitised skin.

BELIF STRESS SHOOTER CICA BOMB CREAM, $60

This lightweight cream is quickly absorbed to cool skin, soothe redness and drastically improve hydration levels in skin thanks to centella asiatica, which has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and hydrating properties.

This works well to soothe sensitised skin while strengthening the skin’s barrier function.

It also contains a blend of 11 other herbs, which further reduces your chances of getting sensitsed skin.

DR JART+ CICAPAIR SERUM, $66

Along with the soothing properties of cenetella asiatica, this serum for sensitised skin also features a blend of four probiotic ferments that are essential to maintaining the balance of the skin’s microbiome.

When used regularly before your moisturiser, you’ll get healthier skin that is better able to defend itself against external stressors.

LANEIGE CICA SLEEPING MASK, $45

What sets this mask aside from other cica or centella asiatica-based products is that it uses a newer, more effective cica extract called Forest Yeast.

This ingredient helps calm and repair irritated skin at a much faster rate compared to Madecassoside, another cica-derived ingredient.

Used as the last step of your skincare routine, this mask strengthens the skin’s natural defenses while you sleep.

AESOP SEEKING SILENCE FACIAL HYDRATOR, $80

Created especially to soothe sensitive skin and skin prone to sensitivities, the cream is a blend of antioxidant rich, calming and soothing ingredients like green microalgae Dunaliella Salina Extract, dormant bulbs of daffodils, Narcissus Tazetta Bulb Extract and Ginger Root Extract and Bisabolol.

Together, these restore balance to aggravated skin by tackling redness, itching, burning or flaking, which are characteristic of sensitive or sensitised skin.

BIO-ESSENCE BIO-WATER VITAMIN B5 GEL-CREAM, $32.90 

A blend of Bio-Water, Bio Energy Complex, Sodium Hyaluronate and Vitamin B5 (aka Pantothenic Acid), this weightless gel cream works to flood skin with hydration, has anti-inflammatory benefits and helps skin recover faster from any irritation.

ESTEE LAUDER ADVANCED NIGHT REPAIR INTENSE RESET CONCENTRATE, $140

With 15 times more hyaluronic acid than the Advanced Night Repair, soothing lavender and chamomile extracts and potent antioxidants, it reverts skin to its pre-inflamed state within the hours.

It also helps lock in moisture and tackle free radical damage that comes with inflammation.

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore

More about
Lifestyle skincare Beauty

TRENDING

K-pop star Sulli found dead: Reports
K-pop star Sulli found dead: Reports
Porsche car allegedly refuses to give way to ambulance
Porsche car allegedly refuses to give way to ambulance
Online posts shaming foreigners for eating on public transport divide Singapore netizens
Online posts shaming foreigners for eating on public transport divide Singapore netizens
Quan Yi Fong pawned watch Addy Lee gave her to pay for daughter&#039;s birth
Quan Yi Fong pawned watch Addy Lee gave her to pay for daughter's birth
This young hawker is so good-looking one customer&#039;s boyfriend forbids her from eating at his stall
This young hawker is so good-looking one customer's boyfriend forbids her from eating at his stall
Botched double eyelid surgery leaves woman unable to shut her eyes
Botched double eyelid surgery leaves woman unable to shut her eyes
Down syndrome woman in Malaysia home alone and starving after mother dies in house
Down syndrome woman in Malaysia home alone and starving after mother dies in house
Lorry driver in Yio Chu Kang accident that killed 3 fined for driving without valid licence, insurance
Lorry driver in Yio Chu Kang accident that killed 3 fined for driving without valid licence, insurance
House Tour: A calming oak-toned resale HDB apartment in Sengkang
House Tour: A calming oak-toned resale HDB apartment in Sengkang
Wee Nam Kee Chicken Rice restaurant founder dies; employees vow to keep his legacy alive
Wee Nam Kee Chicken Rice restaurant founder dies; employees vow to keep his legacy alive
Taiwanese tourist fined for wearing skimpy string bikini in Boracay
Taiwanese tourist fined for wearing skimpy string bikini in Boracay
Footage of rats taking over Shibuya after Typhoon Hagibis blow up on Twitter
Footage of rats taking over Shibuya after Typhoon Hagibis blow up on Twitter

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

$1 Peach Garden whole chicken, $54 all-in Scoot sale &amp; other deals this week
$1 Peach Garden whole chicken, $54 all-in Scoot sale & other deals this week
Would you say &quot;I do&quot; to a KFC or McDonald&#039;s wedding?
Would you say "I do" to a KFC or McDonald's wedding?
Avoid these animal products in TCM - they are not as effective as claimed
Avoid these animal products in TCM - they are not as effective as claimed
5 things never to say in a job interview
5 things never to say in a job interview

Home Works

7 real reasons why an open concept home may not be such a good idea
7 real reasons why an open concept home may not be such a good idea
Green up your home with these awesome indoor plants
Green up your home with these awesome indoor plants
Colours that can make your home happy
Colours that can make your home happy
10 breakfast nook ideas to make mornings easier
10 breakfast nook ideas to make mornings easier

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Under his masterful hands, a normal door squeak can spook you
Under his masterful hands, a normal door squeak can spook you
Boy in China slaps 2-year-old brother, sending him into path of oncoming car
Boy in China slaps 2-year-old brother, sending him into path of oncoming car
Philippine woman wears 2.5kg worth of clothes after her overweight luggage gets rejected
Philippine woman wears 2.5kg worth of clothes after her overweight luggage gets rejected
Kelantan Sultan claims Russian ex-wife rejected his money and sold story to tabloid instead
Kelantan Sultan claims Russian ex-wife rejected his money and sold story to tabloid instead

SERVICES