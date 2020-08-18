Why you should not get new glasses or go for lasik when pregnant

Did you know that pregnancy can affect vision?

So if your short-sightedness worsened when you got pregnant, you shouldn’t rush to your optometrist to get your spectacle or contact lens prescription changed. Your optometrist will probably advise you against doing that anyway.

Dr Chee Jing Jye, a gynaecologist who runs Dr JJ Chee Obstetrics & Female Gynaecology, shares more about how pregnancy can affect vision.

“Yes, pregnancy can affect vision. It may become blurred, especially in the last trimester, due to changes in the curvature and thickness of the cornea.

“It will go back to normal after delivery – so your optometrist’s recommendation is right.

“For the same reason, expectant women are not advised to go for refractive surgery such as lasik.

“Many mums-to-be also feel that their eyes are drier than before. This is because of the decreased tear secretion from the glands. Consider glasses instead of contact lenses, and use eye drops.

“That said, eye symptoms during pregnancy may be a sign of pre-eclampsia, a life-threatening condition related to high blood pressure.

“Affected women may also get severe water retention, headache and high blood pressure.

“As this condition can worsen quickly and be potentially fatal, it’s best to talk to your doctor to exclude it if you experience flashing lights, auras, blurred vision or temporary loss of vision.”