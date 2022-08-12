Why you should try tubing mascaras, plus our top picks

There are two broad categories of mascara. The first is the more common wax-based formulas that coat each lash with pigments that give the lengthening and voluminous effect we covet from mascara.

Wax-based waterproof mascaras can also be difficult to remove thoroughly and require much time and effort with oil-based eye makeup removers while non-waterproof formulas can smudge, run and look messy over time.

On the flip side, there are the less well-known tubing mascaras. Tubing mascara coats each lash with a polymer that forms tiny tubes around each strand (hence the name), resulting in the same lengthening and voluminous effect we want.

Tubing mascaras have an added advantage though: They have increased longevity and are less likely to smudge, if any, and can be easily removed with just warm water. Just watch these tubes slip out without any resistance when you’re in the shower.

Add these eight tubing mascaras to your cart right now.

Double extension beauty tube mascara, $25.90, L’Oreal Paris

An accessible drugstore find, the two-step L’Oreal mascara is infused with ceramides and panthenol to protect, nourish and strengthen lashes with each wear.

Extended play gigablack lash mascara, $42, Mac Cosmetics

Mac’s Gigablack Lash Mascara is a cult favourite among makeup artists and beauty influencers thanks to its innovative and pigmented formula as well as its clump-free and smudge-proof application and wear.

The volume mascara, $42.02, Kevyn Aucoin

This mascara is fitted with a skinny wand to help you get to the base of both your top and bottom lashes and coat and separate each strand. Jojoba oil is also added to keep your lashes shiny and soft.

Unlocked instant extensions mascara, $49, Hourglass

If you’re looking for a vegan and cruelty-free formula, this mascara is it. The mascara employs a film-forming technology to coat each lash with lightweight fibres to give dramatic, smudge-free length and volume.

Perfect pro double protection mascara - Black, $27.50, DHC

Another mascara with a skinny wand, this long-wearing, water-resistant mascara contains beeswax to strengthen lashes. Kaolin is also present to mop up excess oil and lock the colour in place.

Pretty big deal peptide & tubing mascara, $39, Velour Lashes

This Velour Lashes mascara is enriched with peptides and ashwagandha extract to nourish the lashes while castor oil, shea butter and hyaluronic acid prevent breakage and further condition the hairs.

High impact zero gravity mascara, $37.50, Clinique

While the other mascaras in this round-up have a straight wand, this Clinique iteration has a curved wand that promises to lift the lashes up and set them in place to ensure a long-lasting curl.

Pick Me Up volume + length mascara, $33.61, Em Cosmetics

This is the first mascara release from Michelle Phan’s Em Cosmetics. Pro-vitamin B, hyaluronic Acid, rice and camellia extracts are added to bolster the mascara with a nourishing formula.