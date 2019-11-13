Why you shouldn't be afraid of being vulnerable at work

Yes, it may sound counterintuitive to show vulnerability in the workplace. After all, in order to move forward in our career, we’re supposed to constantly show that we have it all together.

But here’s the thing: being vulnerable isn’t about showing weakness.

Instead, it’s about being comfortable and brave enough to be open and honest in a professional setting without the fear of being “punished” in the form of a bad appraisal or reprimand from your boss.

The result: you’ll learn from your mistakes rather than try to hide them.

And on the personal front, letting your co-workers know when you’re going through a tough time can be the difference between getting no support at work to getting help in terms of managing your workload and deadlines.

And on top of it all, your team ends up with more creative and innovative solutions because people won’t be afraid of sharing their ideas.