Why you shouldn't be afraid of being vulnerable at work

PHOTO: Pixabay
Davelle Lee
CLEO Singapore

Yes, it may sound counterintuitive to show vulnerability in the workplace. After all, in order to move forward in our career, we’re supposed to constantly show that we have it all together.

But here’s the thing: being vulnerable isn’t about showing weakness.

Instead, it’s about being comfortable and brave enough to be open and honest in a professional setting without the fear of being “punished” in the form of a bad appraisal or reprimand from your boss.

The result: you’ll learn from your mistakes rather than try to hide them.

And on the personal front, letting your co-workers know when you’re going through a tough time can be the difference between getting no support at work to getting help in terms of managing your workload and deadlines.

And on top of it all, your team ends up with more creative and innovative solutions because people won’t be afraid of sharing their ideas.

Say your grandmother is in the hospital fighting a serious illness, or you’ve made a huge mistake at work. Would you talk to your colleagues or your boss about it?

If your answer is ‘yes’, then congratulations—you’ve hit the jackpot with a workplace that fosters a culture of vulnerability.

According to a 2017 article in the Harvard Business Review, those who trust their co-workers enough to be open with them are reported to be 40 percent more likely to enjoy their work than those who don’t.

Also, the chances of you experiencing burnout are lessened by 60 percent. You’re also likely to be 50 percent more productive.

VULNERABILITY STARTS WITH A BOSS YOU CAN TRUST 

A leader defines the team culture, says Olivia Coléon, cultural specialist and founder of Naked Nights, an event series that celebrates vulnerability. She says leaders must be willing to hear their team members out and ask for help when they need it to set an example for the rest of the team.

Cindy Leong, personality coach and corporate trainer at Relationship Studio, chose to have an open communication policy at her company because she had experienced what it was like to “keep things professional”.

“At the previous company I worked, we were told to ‘behave like adults’,” she explains. “This meant a culture where the boss was always right, and there was no room for open discussion.”

Cindy could not share her feedback honestly back then, and this caused her to be miserable.

She says as an employee in her position, you either need to have the support of your peers to push for better communication, or leave and find a company that has an existing culture of vulnerability.

Struggle with being vulnerable in the workplace, or allowing your colleagues to be vulnerable around you? Here are four tips from Cindy.

1. USE THE RIGHT WORDS AND TONE

That means that whenever there is a disagreement, refrain from making your team members feel attacked. Instead, remain objective and focus on the problem. “I believe in direct, vulnerable, authentic and encouraging language that promotes growth,” Cindy says.

2. CHECK IN REGULARLY 

PHOTO: Pixabay

Cindy has weekly team meetings where her staff shares about their victories and struggles at work, as well as in their own personal lives.

Through these meetings, her team feels a closer social connection and loyalty to her and to each other. She’s also better able to support their needs.

3. ENCOURAGE COUNSELLING OR COACHING FOR PERSONAL GROWTH

PHOTO: Pixabay

Not everything can be solved simply by hashing it out in a meeting room. “Some problems stem from deep-seated personal insecurities, in which case I send my staff for private coaching to work on them,” Cindy says.

This is an opportunity for personal and professional development.

4. KNOW WHAT TO SHARE... AND NOT SHARE

It may be helpful for your boss to know you’re going through a bad breakup, because then she knows why you’re more distracted or tired than usual. But does she really need to know the gory details? Probably not…

Of course, it’s up to each employee to determine what their boundaries are, adds Olivia. But if you’re a manager, letting your staff know they can talk to you about anything is absolutely crucial to building trust.

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.

More about
Lifestyle Careers jobs

TRENDING

Woman and 5-year-old son found dead near Bukit Timah Nature Reserve
Woman and 5-year-old son found dead near Bukit Timah Nature Reserve
Mystery man claims to have fathered son of Jayesslee&#039;s Janice
Mystery man claims to have fathered son of Jayesslee's Janice
Aliff Aziz defends his right to call his father for help when he was pinned down by police
Aliff Aziz defends his right to call his father for help when he was pinned down by police
Nurses film own antics at animal clinic, animal lovers demand action
Nurses film own antics at animal clinic, animal lovers demand action
New Toppen Shopping Centre, watch movie in a private cabin &amp; other things to do in JB this weekend
New Toppen Shopping Centre, watch movie in a private cabin & other things to do in JB this weekend
Man caught sleeping with feet on bus seat but netizens are on his side
Man caught sleeping with feet on bus seat but netizens are on his side
Guy throws older man onto ground, kicks him repeatedly at Golden Mile Complex
Guy throws older man onto ground, kicks him repeatedly at Golden Mile Complex
Man claims to be police, slaps woman for feeding cats in Sembawang
Man claims to be police, slaps woman for feeding cats in Sembawang
Singapore water issue a legacy of Mahathir: Malaysian minister
Singapore water issue a legacy of Mahathir: Malaysian minister
Selfie-taking tourist falls to her death from China&#039;s Huashan Mountain
Selfie-taking tourist falls to her death from China's Huashan Mountain
Wearing slippers is not as bad as you think, especially if you have this foot problem
Wearing slippers is not as bad as you think, especially if you have this foot problem
Singapore ranked 8th cheapest city in the world to spend a day - cheaper than Phuket, Guangzhou and Shenzhen
Singapore ranked 8th cheapest city in the world to spend a day - cheaper than Phuket, Guangzhou and Shenzhen

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

True story: &#039;I got pregnant so that my lover would leave his fiancee&#039;
True story: 'I got pregnant so that my lover would leave his fiancee'
Dating a mummy&#039;s boy: Jade Seah says, &#039;I can&#039;t&#039;
Dating a mummy's boy: Jade Seah says, 'I can't'
Danger of small toys: Mum saw blood pouring from sleeping toddler&#039;s throat
Mum horrified to see blood pouring from sleeping toddler's throat
Shopping and food deals in Singapore to stretch your dollar beyond 11.11
Limited edition Hello Kitty carriers to drop at McDonald's on Nov 14

Home Works

House tour: Eclectic-style turquoise-hued 4-room BTO in Bukit Batok
House tour: Eclectic-style turquoise-hued 4-room BTO in Bukit Batok
7 characteristics of Scandinavian interior design for different rooms of your HDB
7 characteristics of Scandinavian interior design for different rooms of your HDB
5 questions to ask your HDB resale seller
5 questions to ask your HDB resale seller
The best tiles for the kitchen
The best tiles for the kitchen

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

How to &#039;live and play safely&#039;, according to cybersecurity expert
How to 'live and play safely', according to cybersecurity expert
JJ Lin opens coffee shop in Shanghai, fans queue 14 hours to be one of the first to get a cuppa
JJ Lin opens coffee shop in Shanghai, fans queue 14 hours to be one of the first to get a cuppa
Chinese man complains of earache, finds a family of cockroaches living inside his ear
Chinese man complains of earache, finds a family of cockroaches living inside his ear
2 Singaporean boys injured after pickup truck hits 4 cars near Johor checkpoint
2 Singaporean boys injured after pickup truck hits 4 cars near Johor checkpoint

SERVICES