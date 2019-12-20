Why you suffer from hangovers, and how to avoid them this party season

Tis' the season to be jolly, which probably also means you're going to be more drink-y.

But don't resign to the fact that you're going to be suffering from a series of hangovers just yet - you can actually control the factors that play a role in why you suffer from those unpleasant effects.

For one, and you probably know this already, binge drinking and drinking on an empty stomach increases your odds of suffering from those dreadful symptoms.

"Alcohol is also a diuretic and can lead to dehydration, which will worsen hangover symptoms such as headache and thirst," says Dr Lui Hock Foong, a gastroenterologist at Gleneagles Hospital.

This is just the tip of the iceberg, of course. Read on to find out why else you suffer from hangovers, and how you can avoid them.

REASON #1: YOU'RE DRINKING DARK-COLOURED ALCOHOL

Congeners are toxic chemicals that are produced along with the alcohol during the fermentation process and our bodies turn their attention to congeners after they have broken down the alcohol.

"Coloured alcohol contains high amounts of congeners, so consuming dark-coloured alcohol such as whiskey, brandy and tequila is more likely to result in a hangover than consuming clear spirits such as vodka, gin and rum," says Dr Lai.

"While alcohol tolerance has a genetic basis, the development of hangovers is more dependent on the type of alcohol consumed, and the circumstances surrounding the way it is consumed."

REASON #2: YOU'RE DRINKING TOO MUCH (WORSE IF IT'S ON AN EMPTY STOMACH)