Why you want an ex back even when you know he's no good for you

So you're fresh out of a relationship where you were constantly controlled, stonewalled or even demeaned.

But you miss your ex, however big a prick he was. That's understandable - he was a big part of your life.

If you find yourself wanting to be with him again, though, you should be alarmed. And to make sense of your feelings, you ought to dig deep about why you want him back.

WHY YOU WANT TO GO BACK TO SOMEONE WHO'S NO GOOD FOR YOU

According to Brian Lim, a couple and family therapist at Relationship Matters, there are two common reasons as to why you want to reconcile with an ex even though the relationship was painfully toxic.

The first one? Emotional comfort.

"Human beings are creatures of familiarity. We often behave in ways that we've grown accustomed to doing without thinking," he says.

"We can become so accustomed to being in an unhealthy relationship that being emotionally unattached from a familiar relationship can become stressful and anxiety-inducing."

The second one is physical comfort.

Oxytocin (the love hormone) increases the bond between two people during physical intimacy, so you might already be quite physiologically attached to your partner.

This adds to why you find it hard to completely leave the relationship, however unhealthy it was.

"The physiological attachment can be confusing. While the body is familiar with the physical intimacy, the [positive feeling] is incongruent with the [negative] emotions of being in such a relationship," says Brian.

WHEN IT MIGHT BE OK TO GO BACK TO A "BAD" EX

We can scrape the bottom of the barrel and still not be able to find a reason as to why you should be back together with someone who brought you more hurt than joy.