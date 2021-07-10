Why your vagina feels sore after sex

Vaginal dryness is dependent on factors like age, timing in menstrual cycle, dietary habits, quality of sleep and hydration levels. It commonly affects couples who rush into doing the feed without adequate foreplay.

While this type of soreness is usually superficial and tends to be self-limiting, it can recur if the same mistake is made during subsequent attempts at intercourse.

To relieve vaginal dryness, try applying copious amounts of lubricant before each intercourse. It is also important to have a healthy lifestyle with adequate sleep and hydration.

Women approaching menopause may also experience vaginal dryness and a doctor’s prescription may include topical Estrogen cream or Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) for symptomatic relief.