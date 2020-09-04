Wife gets $1,200 from husband for breastfeeding their baby for 6 months

It's always nice to feel appreciated by your partner — that's how "push presents" (gifts to pamper your wife for carrying your child) even became a thing, right?

One woman in Japan got shown a whole lot of love from her husband in the form of cash, to the tune of 100,000 yen (S$1,284).

The amount was given to "compensate" her for providing breast milk for the first six months of their baby's life.

According to a translation by SoraNews24, her husband had written on an envelope containing the cash: "It's not much, but this is in appreciation for the past six months. Use it however you'd like, and thank you for all your hard work."

It's an unusual move for sure, but one that may not have been a total surprise.

The woman, who goes by the moniker Daichichi, let on in a Twitter post that she had actually joked about how much she had helped her husband save by breastfeeding their child.

She'd heard about how babies required about 140,000 yen of formula milk in the first year and jokingly asked if she could collect payment for her services.

Of course, she didn't expect a response.

Guess her husband thought it was a reasonable request, as he even gave Daichichi a "bonus". By her calculations, half a month's worth of formula would be 70,000 yen.

The woman's tweet was met with positive responses by Japanese netizens about how sweet her husband is.

His gift also couldn't help but make Daichichi feel a mite contrite, as she expressed that she felt bad for not preparing anything to thank her husband for his parenting efforts.

