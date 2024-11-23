Wild Rice's Wizard of Oz takes Dorothy from Yishun to Oz in a hilarious and heartfelt adventure

Ahh yes, Singapore's infamous neighbourhood of Yishun is no stranger to the limelight — from wild boars running its streets to President Halimah Yacob's big move away from the neighbourhood, Yishun has always found a way to make it's way to our newspapers and social media platform.

Now, this storied neighbourhood has taken centre stage in Wild Rice's reimagined production of The Wizard of Oz, originally by L. Frank Baum.

The Singaporean take sees the protagonist, Dorothy (a true-blue Yishuner), swept up by a cyclone and transported to the magical land of Oz. There, she discovers a vibrant community where the Munchkins enjoy an atas lifestyle in the East, while the Winkies in the West slog away under the oppressive rule of the Wicked Witch.

To get back home, Dorothy embarks on a quest following the yellow brick road in search of the great Wizard of Oz, joined by a Hokkien-speaking Scarecrow, with a PhD in "chim-istry," and a sensitive Lion who'd much rather crochet and bake cookies-but alas, has no oven…or friends.

Meanwhile, Dorothy must evade the Wicked Witch, who is determined to snatch her magical red slippers.

Playwright Alfian Sa'at works his award-winning magic, imbuing the production with humour and poignant reflections on Singaporean life.

Through witty dialogue and clever metaphors, the play subtly addresses issues like the modern-day "slavery" of foreign workers, the gentrification of neighbourhoods serving up S$7 coffees with latte art, and our society's relentless pursuit of productivity, efficiency and being the best.

Director Ivan Heng's flair brings the show alive, complemented by Elaine Chan's catchy tunes and dare I say, the cutest ensemble I've witnessed to date.

The production dazzles with its set design, costumes, and seamless projection and lighting effects, fully immersing the audience in Oz's quirky charm. At nearly three hours, the show somehow maintains its energy, delivering a performance free of dull moments.

Rebecca Dass as Dorothy, does an impeccable job at retaining the attention and engagement of the audience. Karen Tan showcases her versatility by juggling multiple roles, while Dwayne Lau's Wicked Witch "Liza" brings attitude and style.

Timothy Wan's karaoke-loving, Singlish-speaking Scarecrow and Benjamin Chow's brainy Tin Man kept us in stitches, but the show-stealer for us might just be Siti Khalijah Zainal's sensitive Lion-a character so endearing, you'd want to join in his crochet circle.

This comedy is a delightful treat for kids while offering adults plenty to laugh about and ponder. It reminds us to appreciate what we have, rather than yearning for what we think we're missing.

We only wish it were on a streaming platform so we could revisit it again and again. While that's not the case, the musical's catchy songs are now available on Spotify to keep the magic alive.

A must-see in our opinion, if you're looking for a whimsical, laugh-out-loud production this festive season, The Wizard of Oz by Wild Rice is the perfect choice.

Wild Rice's The Wizard of Oz runs from Nov 14 to Dec 21, 2024, at Wild Rice @ Funan, 107 North Bridge Rd, #04-08 Funan, Singapore 179105. Tickets are priced from S$40 to S$95.

This article was first published in City Nomads.