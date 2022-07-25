'This will be her final hurrah': 84-year-old bak kut teh hawker in Balestier calling it quits end-July

All good things must come to an end.

Come this Sunday (July 31), Tiong Bee Bah Kut Teh at Balestier will bid its customers farewell after 40 years.

Facebook user Larry Lai updated Can Eat! Hawker Food Facebook group of Tiong Bee Bah Kuk Teh's imminent closure last Friday (Jul 22).

According to Larry, the 84-year-old Tham You Moey finally felt that the time is right to call it a day.

It seems like Larry had known about You Moey's decision, and was attempting to persuade her to keep running the stall.

Larry suggested to her that hiring helpers could potentially help lessen the workload but the stall owner was not keen.

The old-time hawker was not confident others could replicate her cooking.

"Up to today, she still lugs 10kg of meat, fresh fish and vegetables daily from market to her stall by transporting them in her trusty Toyota Vios," Larry wrote.

PHOTO: Facebook/Tiong Bee Bah Kuk Teh

You Moey's story is one of survival and grit — she fled war-torn China for Singapore as an impoverished 10-year-old.

She grew up in Singapore and got married at the age of 18 before being widowed. Wanting only the best for her two boys, she refused to remarry as she wasn't sure if her children will be treated well.

Being a single mum and raising two children is tough enough as it is but You Moey was also a pioneer hawker. Back then, she sold authentic Teochew classics such as braised duck and kway chap, but switched to hawking bak kut teh in 1982.

Upon completing their national service, it seems like her two sons have not left their mum stranded at the hawker stall.

The eldest, 64, works there full-time while the other son, 58, is a civil servant but helps out "whenever he is free".

Despite their assistance, keeping the stall running was always going to be an uphill battle given You Moey's age and her eldest son's medical conditions.

"I have just got confirmation that she will indeed operate till end of July. Barring a miracle and change of heart, this will be her final hurrah," Larry said.

You Moey has no specific plans after retiring and will rest at home for now, Shin Min Daily News reported.

The hawker mentioned how thankful she was for her customers' support over the years.

"Some have been supporting me since I first opened the stall till today. There are even families with three generations of customers," she said to the local publication.

There might still be a glimmer of hope for fans of her cooking after You Moey shared that she has imparted her secret recipe to her two sons.

If they, or their sons, choose to open a stall in future, she says she welcomes it.

Address: 588F Balestier Rd, Singapore 329899

Opening hours: 7am to 4pm daily

amierul@asiaone.com