Will buying an electric car save you money in the future?

The government plans to phase out internal combustion vehicles – paving the way for greater adoption for electric ones (i.e. EVs) – by 2040. To stay on track with this ambitious target, the 2021 Budget has announced new, upcoming incentives to encourage EVs' adoption among drivers.

An example includes the EV Early Adoption Incentive (EEAI), which entitles EV-owners 45 per cent off the Additional Registration Fees (ARF).

Future rebates do not replace existing incentivisation efforts; that means drivers who switch to EVs will still enjoy savings under the existing Vehicular Emissions Scheme, which offers drivers up to $25,000 in rebates.

Below, we compare the upfront cost of purchasing an EV versus a petrol car and a hybrid car in Singapore.

Are EVs cheaper than petrol cars and hybrid cars in Singapore?

Type Manufacturer Model Car Type Selling Price/$ Pure Fuel Toyota Harrier SUV 157,888 Pure Fuel Honda Vezek SUV 100,000 Pure Fuel Toyota Corolla Altis Coupe 99,888 Average 119,259 Hybrid Toyota C-HR Hybrid SUV 111,000 Hybrid Honda Vezel Hybrid SUV 96,000 Hybrid Toyota Prius Hybrid Coupe 159,888 Average 122,296 Electric Vehicle MG ZS EV SUV 119,888 Electric Vehicle BYD e6 SUV 109,888 Electric Vehicle Renault ZOE Coupe 112,999 Average 114,258

In addition to pure-fuel and EVs, hybrid options are available in the market – these are cars that combine a gasoline/diesel engine with an electric motor. Hybrid cars will not be phased out in 2040. Thus, it's necessary to compare EVs' average purchasing price with both hybrid and pure-fuel vehicles.

Based on the initial analysis of popular car models across these three categories (i.e. pure-fuel, hybrid, and electric) in Singapore, it appears that the purchasing prices are comparable. Regardless, it’s worth noting that EVs hold the most attractive price-point of $114,258 ($8,038 cheaper than hybrids).

Can tax rebates offer a significant discount on an EV’s purchase price

Type Toyota Corolla Altis (Fuel)/S$ Honda Vezel Hybrid (Hybrid)/$ BYD e6 (Electric)/$ Purchasing Price 99,888 96,000 109,888 Rebates Under VES 0 15,000 25,000 Rebates Under Electric-vehicle Early Adoption Incentive 0 0 Up to 20,000 Cost After Rebates 99,888 81,000 64,888

The cost differential between EVs and alternatives significantly widens once you factor in the government's incentives. As mentioned above, the EV Early Adoption Incentive (EEAI) allows those who purchase fully electric cars to receive a rebate of up to 45 per cent on the ARF (capped at $20,000).

In Q4 2020, it was also announced that there would be an increase in rebates for cleaner vehicles under the enhanced Vehicular Emissions Scheme (VES).

As a result, buyers of new EVs can expect to save up to $45,000 – meaning that the cost of a BYD e6 could come down to $64,888, that’s $35,000 cheaper than the cost of a Toyota Corolla Altis.

Save up to $1,818.67 annually on fuel costs

Given that the average Singapore car is driven 17,500 km annually and that the standard 95-Octane petrol costs $2.25 per litre, the Corolla Altis (which gets an average of 15.4 km per litre) will take $2,402 out of your pocket annually just on refueling.

On the other hand, it only costs $5 to charge the battery of a Nissan Leaf fully – and that's enough for it to run 150 km. The annual cost of recharging, thus, comes up to $583.33 yearly.

EVs can be cheaper to maintain over the long-run

Unlike internal combustion engine vehicles, EVs are more cost-efficient to maintain as there are fewer moving parts to account for.

That means you get to save on the $621 annual maintenance fee of a typical pure-fuel (or even hybrid) car.

Admittedly, EVs are not without expenses – the greatest possible maintenance spending is the battery pack.

As with all batteries, it will gradually lose its ability to hold a charge. However, this is not an issue you need to concern yourself with, as estimates predict that the typical lithium-ion electric vehicle battery will be long enough for more than 160,934 km.

Given the typical annual mileage of 17,500 km, the battery is going to last you more than nine years; chances are, you would have already scrapped your car for value at this point.

Save money and positively impact the environment: A win-win situation

The fundamental idea behind making the switch to electric cars is to further the global fight against climate change. However, it doesn't hurt that consumers can end up enjoying significant savings on car ownership as a result – it’s a win-win situation.

Although, no matter the type of car that you end up buying, remember to protect your asset with affordable, comprehensive car insurance.

This article was first published in ValueChampion.