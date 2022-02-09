Will travel insurance help if you're left stranded overseas?

What if your flight is delayed, or you require emergency medical treatment in a foreign hospital? Being stranded overseas is no fun. Furthermore, with the emergence of the Omicron variant, travellers were left stranded in foreign countries due to cancelled flights and bans imposed by government authorities.

Caselli, a journalist, was forced to sleep on Changi Airport’s floor with her family because their flight to Athens was cancelled due to a snowstorm. She was left stranded at the airport for a night with nowhere to go and went through a lot of hoops and infamy to get the situation sorted out.

Should you end up in a similar situation in the future, travel insurance might come in useful. Travel insurance acts as a financial safeguard to protect against unexpected travel circumstances, providing you with a peace of mind, especially in such unprecedented times.

3 benefits of travel insurance

1. Compensate against medical expenses and emergency assistance

One of the greatest benefits of travel insurance is protection against accidents or medical treatment expenses that you might incur during your trip.

Medical expenses can be expensive overseas. You might have heard of people spending thousands of dollars on medical charges overseas because they did not purchase travel insurance.

Even though travel insurance adds to the cost of your trip, it guards against the massive costs of medical emergencies should they happen.

If you fall ill or require emergency medical treatment whilst on holiday, your travel insurance will help cover any doctor or hospital bills incurred. When making a claim, you will be reimbursed up to the limit specified in the insurance policy.

2. Cover against travel delay

The fluid Covid-19 situation might result in sudden changes to your trip itinerary. From sudden border closures to the cancellation of your airline booking, there are many situations that might cause you to be stranded in a foreign country, which you definitely wouldn’t want.

Travel insurance can help minimise your financial losses in case such circumstances arise. However, do note that the coverage offered is different for every product so remember to read the fine print when purchasing any travel insurance policy.

3. Source of help in unfamiliar territory

Most travel insurance companies offer 24/7 customer support for their insured customers. This comes in particularly handy when there are language barriers or geographical hindrances.

Exploring the outskirts of Thailand? Or taking a trip to Metropolitan New York? Regardless of where you are, there will be a dedicated customer support hotline for you to contact in case of any travel-related troubles.

A pro-tip is to add the customer service hotline to your contact list so that it is readily accessible in case of an emergency.

Usual coverage that travel insurance can help customers with

Benefits and coverage differ from plan to plan. However, most comprehensive travel insurance policies usually cover:

Travel Delay Trip Cancellation or Curtailment Lost, Damaged, or Stolen Baggage Personal Accident Medical Emergencies / Treatments / Evacuation Travel Agency Bust

It is crucial that you pick out a travel insurance plan best suited for you. Most insurance plans have exclusions, including pre-existing medical conditions, high-risk sports and health issues caused by illegal activities.

When buying travel insurance, be sure to compare different policies to find the right one for yourself.

We have curated a list of the best travel insurance should you encounter any one of these situations.

Best travel insurance for flight delay: HL Assurance

Consider this if you’re worried about flight delays

Personal accident coverage $200,000-$350,000



Trip delay coverage $1,000



Baggage delay coverage $1,000



Premium and value Basic Enhanced Superior Personal Accident and Death $200,000 $250,000 $300,000 Medical $150,000 $250,000 $500,000 Emergency Medical & Repatriation Unlmtd Unlmtd Unlmtd Trip Cancellation $5,000 $7,000 $12,000 Trip Delays $1,000 $1,000 $1,000 Baggage Loss Damage $3,000 $5,000 $7,000 Baggage Delay $1,000 $1,000 $1,000

Premium and value Basic Enhanced Superior Trip Cancellation due to Covid-19 NA $1,000 $2,000 Trip Postponement due to Covid-19 NA $750 $1,500 Trip Curtailment or Rearrangement due to Covid-19 NA $1,000 $2,000 Overseas Hospital Cash Benefit due to Covid-19 NA $1,000 $2,000 Overseas Quarantine Allowance due to Covid-19 NA $500 $1,000 Emergency medical evacuation and sending you home due to Covid-19 NA Unlmtd Unlmtd Repatriation of mortal remains due to Covid-19 NA Unlmtd Unlmtd

HL Assurance's travel insurance plans are great for global travellers worried about flight delays. HL Assurance travel plans offer one of the highest caps for flight delays, including the most basic plan.

There is also coverage for lost items, trip curtailment, postponement, cancellation and delays, as well as rental car excess (the excess you owe if you get into a car accident abroad), medical expenses and hospital cash benefit both abroad and back in Singapore. If you are looking for a comprehensive travel plan that provides high coverage for flight delays, HL Assurance's travel insurance plan might be right for you.

Best travel insurance for pre-existing medical conditions: Etiqa Tiq

Consider this if you have pre-existing medical conditions

Personal accident coverage $200,000-$400,000



Trip delay coverage $300-$800



Baggage delay coverage $200



Premium and value Entry Savvy Luxury Personal Accident and Death $200,000 $250,000 $300,000 Medical Expenses Incurred Overseas $200,000 $500,000 $1,000,000 Emergency Medical & Repatriation Combined limit up to $1,000,000 Combined limit up to $1,500,000 Combined limit up to $1,800,000 Trip Cancellation and Loss of Deposit S$5,000 S$5,000 $10,000 Trip Delays $300 ($50 per three hrs) S$300 ($50 per three hrs) $500 ($50 per three hrs) Baggage Delay $200 ($100 per six hrs) S$200 ($100 per six hrs) $200 ($100 per six hrs)

Premium and value Entry Savvy Luxury Trip Cancellation and Loss of Deposit due to Covid-19 $3,000 $4,000 $5,000 Travel Postponement due to Covid-19 $500 $1,000 $1,500 Trip Curtailment and Disruption due to Covid-19 $3,000 $4,000 $5,000 Medical Expenses Incurred Overseas due to Covid-19 $100,000 $200,000 $300,000 Overseas Covid-19 Diagnosis Quarantine Allowance $500 $1,000 $1,500 Emergency Medical Evacuation and Repatriation of Mortal Remains due to Covid-19 $200,000 $300,000 $500,000 Hospitalisation Benefit in Singapore due to Covid-19 $100 $200 $300

Etiqa Tiq Pre-Ex plans provide comprehensive coverage against medical expenses if you fall sick during your trip due to pre-existing medical conditions. Pre-existing medical conditions include diabetes, eczema, asthma, heart conditions, stroke, asthma, sleep apnea, cancer and epilepsy.

However, do note that your illness must be stable and under control. If you are looking for an affordable yet comprehensive plan to protect against medical treatment due to pre-existing conditions, you can consider Etiqa Tiq's Pre-Ex policies.

Best travel insurance for inconvenience coverage: Allianz Travel

Consider this if you want to maximise travel inconvenience coverage

Personal accident coverage $0-$100,000



Trip delay coverage $1,500



Baggage delay coverage $1,400



Premium and value Basic Enhanced Superior Personal Accident and Death $200,000 $250,000 $300,000 Medical $150,000 $250,000 $500,000 Emergency Medical & Repatriation Unlmtd Unlmtd Unlmtd Trip Cancellation $5,000 $7,000 $12,000 Trip Delays $1,000 $1,000 $1,000 Baggage Loss Damage $3,000 $5,000 $7,000 Baggage Delay $1,000 $1,000 $1,000

Premium and value Comprehensive Bronze Comprehensive Silver Comprehensive Platinum Trip Cancellation Coverage $15,000 $15,000 $25,000 Trip Interruption Coverage $15,000 $15,000 $25,000 Travel Delay Coverage $1,500 $1,500 $1,500 Baggage Coverage $7,000 $12,000 $15,000 Baggage Delay Coverage $1,400 $1,400 $1,400 Emergency Medical/Dental Coverage $1,000,000 $1,000,000 Unlmted Emergency Transportation Coverage $1,000,000 $1,000,000 Unlmted

For those who are looking for a combination of affordability and value with a focus on trip and baggage coverage, Allianz Travel can be a great match. What makes these plans stand out is that they exhibit very high value with their generous trip inconvenience coverage.

In fact, these plans consistently have the highest trip inconvenience coverage trip cancellation, baggage loss/delay and trip delay coverage) among their peers. If you tend to travel with valuable belongings or you are concerned with sudden changes to your trip itinerary, Allianz Travel plans can provide maximum peace of mind in that area. However, it does lag behind peers in terms of personal accident coverage.

Best travel insurance for Covid-19 coverage: Income travel insurance (standard plan)

Premium and value Classic Deluxe Preferred Personal Accident $150,000 $200,000 $500,000 Medical expenses overseas $250,000 $500,000 $1,000,000 Emergency Medical evacuation $500,000 Unlmtd Unlmtd Trip Cancellation $5,000 $10,000 $15,000 Trip Disruption $3,000 $5,000 $8,000 Baggage Loss Damage $3,000 $5,000 $8,000 Baggage Delay $1,000 $1,200 $2,000

Features (For all premiums) Extension Cancelling your trip due to Covid-19 $2,000 Postponing your trip due to Covid-19 $2,000 Shortening your trip due to Covid-19 $2,000 Trip disruption due to Covid-19 $2,000 Medical expenses overseas due to Covid-19 $150,000 Emergency medical evacuation and sending you home due to Covid-19 $150,000 Overseas quarantine allowance due to Covid-19 $1,400

With Covid-19, it is even more crucial to protect yourself in such unprecedented times. Income travel insurance offers protection against unexpected Covid-19 emergencies.

Some examples include cancelling your trip, overseas quarantine allowance, and medical expenses due to Covid-19. All per trip and yearly plans will automatically include the following Covid-19 benefits. Travellers can enjoy Covid-19 benefits for the first 90 days of each trip for Standard per-trip policies.

The new normal for travel in a post-Covid-19 world requires extra precautions. Apart from essentials such as face masks and hand sanitisers, travel insurance has also become a quintessential part of travelling, acting as a safety net to protect you from unforeseen circumstances.

Do not let the fear of unexpected situations stop you from your next getaway. Guard against unanticipated travel costs with comprehensive travel insurance for yourself.

